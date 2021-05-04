Gino and Family's Italian Adventure on ITV — start date, premise, trailer and everything you need to know

Gino and Family's Italian Adventure is a new programme coming to ITV, and will take viewers on an adventure into the roots of the chef's upbringing. He'll be taking his wife and their three children, plus in-laws around Southern Italy to discover some of the culinary delights the area has to offer.

Speaking about the series, Gino said: “Food and family are everything to me and I’m so excited to take my family on a journey across Bella Italia. We are going to discover all sorts of amazing places, people and excellent new ingredients together. It's going to be fantastico! Look out Italy, the cooking D'Acampo's are coming!”

Here's everything we know so far...

Gino and Family's Italian Adventure hasn't got a confirmed release date yet, but we'll keep you updated once it's been announced.

What is Gino and Family's Italian Adventure about?

In this new series, Gino will take his family on a special tour of Southern Italy. Gino’s children were born in England and visit Sardinia every summer on holiday, but they haven't yet experienced many of the sights and foods that the country has to offer.

Because of this, Gino is keen to show his family the 'real Italy' and embrace their heritage as he leads them on a series of surprising trips that bring them closer to each other and to the wonderful food he loves.

ITV's Priya Singh, Commissioning Editor Factual Entertainment said: “We’ve watched Gino go on trips with his mates, but this is Gino the family man, with the people closest to him, taking them back to his roots and the region that influenced his lifelong passion for food. We’ll see how he gets on reigniting his love for the flavours he grew up with and how his family put up with him!”

Where can we watch Gino's other programmes?

You can catch up with Gino D'Acampo's other shows such as Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip via ITV Hub.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — watch this space!