Global The Masked Singer competition on the way

The Masked Singer is going global, as the popular reality singing competition, which has multiple iterations in different countries, including the US and UK, is developing a brand new series that features contestants from all over the world competing against one another. The new show is tentatively titled One World, One Masked Singer, according to Variety.

The Masked Singer originally began in South Korea but has become a truly global sensation. The Masked Singer US is currently airing its seventh season, while the UK has aired three seasons to date, but there are more than 50 countries that have a version of The Masked Singer, per The Masked Singer US executive producer Craig Plesits, who is helping to develop this World Cup-like idea.

"This project has been a dream of mine since I realized that The Masked Singer was going to be a global phenomenon following the success of the format in the US," said Plestis. "It is now in more than 56 countries and I cannot wait to gather together delegates from each and every one, in brand new costumes, for an epic competition series to air across the planet in each Masked Singer territory."

Whether or not all 56 countries will participate is not known at this time, as Variety said details like that, premiere date and what networks One World, One Masked Singer would air on have not yet been determined. The Masked Singer US airs on Fox, while The Masked Singer UK airs on ITV.

Major singing competitions like this have always drawn interest from audiences. EuroVision has been a popular annual televised event since 1956, with America trying its own modified version in 2022 with American Song Contest. Viewers are also familiar with the likes of American Idol, The Voice (which also has both a US and UK version) and America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent (though those aren’t exclusively singing competitions).

Still, how they are billing One World, One Masked Singer, it seems like it would be one of the largest international TV events outside of sports, with fun, cute costumes to boot.

In the meantime, The Masked Singer US season 7 is down to its final few episodes, airing on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.