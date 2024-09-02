Grace fans are DIVIDED over the new series with some noticing this 'schoolboy error'

The new series of Grace landed on ITV last night and since it aired social media has been flooded with opinions from viewers.

ITV's Grace (which aired Sunday 1st September 2024) is the Brighton-based detective drama based on the internationally bestselling Detective Superintendent Roy Grace books by Peter James.

Last night saw the first episode of the fourth season air at 8 pm, with viewers tuning in across the UK to see what's next for Detective Roy Grace.

Initial reviews have been positive, but some fans noted a 'schoolboy error' when it came to the production of the detective drama.

'Watching @Grace_ITV, excellent as expected but…. Train whistle was definitely from an American loco and subtitles said conductors whistle, not guard. Schoolboy errors,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another commented on the station set up, 'Grace itv that station scene looked like the 40’s not the early 60’s.'

Another wrote, giving the show some high praise, 'Morse in the 80s, Frost in the 90s, Foyle in the 2000s, Vera in the 2010s. #Grace will end up ITV's definitive top new eponymous detective drama for the 2020s.'

And another said, 'Oooh, fab first ep of the new series of #Grace. Finally some TV that’s well worth watching!'

But not everyone was impressed, with some fans claiming that the show was 'boring'. 'Started watching ‘Grace’ on ITV-standard ITV plodding plod fare-me & Mrs Cap start nodding off - god this is boring I say,' wrote another on the social media platform.

Meanwhile another viewer said, 'Watched almost 2 hours of Grace and had no idea what was going on. Will try again tomorrow.'

And another wrote, '#Grace is genuinely peak drama. Not wishing to appear a cultural snob but, much like Crime and Dougray Scott, I watch John Simm and am puzzled as to why he doesn't do more film work.'

Grace continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.