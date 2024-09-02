Grace fans are DIVIDED over the new series with some noticing this 'schoolboy error'
Grace viewers have had strong opinions on both sides
The new series of Grace landed on ITV last night and since it aired social media has been flooded with opinions from viewers.
ITV's Grace (which aired Sunday 1st September 2024) is the Brighton-based detective drama based on the internationally bestselling Detective Superintendent Roy Grace books by Peter James.
Last night saw the first episode of the fourth season air at 8 pm, with viewers tuning in across the UK to see what's next for Detective Roy Grace.
Initial reviews have been positive, but some fans noted a 'schoolboy error' when it came to the production of the detective drama.
'Watching @Grace_ITV, excellent as expected but…. Train whistle was definitely from an American loco and subtitles said conductors whistle, not guard. Schoolboy errors,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
Watching @Grace_ITV, excellent as expected but…. Train whistle was definitely from an American loco and subtitles said conductors whistle, not guard. Schoolboy errors.September 1, 2024
While another commented on the station set up, 'Grace itv that station scene looked like the 40’s not the early 60’s.'
#Grace itv that station scene looked like the 40’s not the early 60’s.September 1, 2024
Another wrote, giving the show some high praise, 'Morse in the 80s, Frost in the 90s, Foyle in the 2000s, Vera in the 2010s. #Grace will end up ITV's definitive top new eponymous detective drama for the 2020s.'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Morse in the 80s, Frost in the 90s, Foyle in the 2000s, Vera in the 2010s. #Grace will end up ITV's definitive top new eponymous detective drama for the 2020s.September 1, 2024
And another said, 'Oooh, fab first ep of the new series of #Grace. Finally some TV that’s well worth watching!'
Oooh, fab first ep of the new series of #Grace. Finally some TV that’s well worth watching! @ITVSeptember 1, 2024
But not everyone was impressed, with some fans claiming that the show was 'boring'. 'Started watching ‘Grace’ on ITV-standard ITV plodding plod fare-me & Mrs Cap start nodding off - god this is boring I say,' wrote another on the social media platform.
Meanwhile another viewer said, 'Watched almost 2 hours of Grace and had no idea what was going on. Will try again tomorrow.'
Watched almost 2 hours of Grace and had no idea what was going on. Will try again tomorrow 🤷🏻♂️ @ITVSeptember 1, 2024
And another wrote, '#Grace is genuinely peak drama. Not wishing to appear a cultural snob but, much like Crime and Dougray Scott, I watch John Simm and am puzzled as to why he doesn't do more film work.'
#Grace is genuinely peak @ITV drama. Not wishing to appear a cultural snob but, much like Crime and Dougray Scott, I watch John Simm and am puzzled as to why he doesn't do more film work.. pic.twitter.com/uck6KdZgpOSeptember 1, 2024
Grace continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.