Grace season 5 gets ITV release date at last... and it's not long to wait
John Simm is back as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for Grace season 5.
There is great news for fans of Brighton-based crime show Grace because we finally have a release date for Grace season 5, and it's only around the corner.
The popular drama, which is based on the bestselling books by Peter James, returns on Sunday, April 6 at 8 pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STVPlayer.
All our favourite characters are due to return for four 120-minute tales, based on the novels Dead If You Don't, Dead At First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead.
Once again, John Simm returns as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for another series after filming took place in Brighton in the summer of 2024.
ITV has also confirmed that Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) will return as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) will be back a Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) will reprise her role as DS Bella Moy and Brad Morrison (Outlander) will be back as DC Nick Nicholl.
Meanwhile, everyone's least favourite police chief, ACC Cassian Pewe, will also return, with Sam Hoare (The Castaways) playing him once again.
Speaking of the new series, Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones said: "We’re thrilled to be returning to Brighton and the world of Roy Grace and the team for another series of Peter James’ brilliant stories. Series five promises to deliver four more episodes full of surprises and intrigue that the ITV and ITVX audiences have come to love."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
While author Peter James adds: "When the first episode of Grace aired in 2021, it was a dream come true. It is both heartening and astounding to me that we're already at series five!
"The continued success of Grace is a testament to the outstanding cast headed by John Simm, and crew and, equally importantly, the fans, who have loved and devoted their time to these characters both on the page and now the screen. It is also a testament to just how faithfully ITV have adhered to both the characters and stories in the novels."
All past seasons of Grace are available to watch now on ITVX.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Studio cameos: here are all the famous stars in the Apple TV Plus comedy
Caught episode 1 recap: what horror does Ema find in the old house?