Grace season 5 gets ITV release date at last... and it's not long to wait

There is great news for fans of Brighton-based crime show Grace because we finally have a release date for Grace season 5, and it's only around the corner.

The popular drama, which is based on the bestselling books by Peter James, returns on Sunday, April 6 at 8 pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STVPlayer.

All our favourite characters are due to return for four 120-minute tales, based on the novels Dead If You Don't, Dead At First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead.

Once again, John Simm returns as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for another series after filming took place in Brighton in the summer of 2024.

ITV has also confirmed that Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) will return as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) will be back a Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) will reprise her role as DS Bella Moy and Brad Morrison (Outlander) will be back as DC Nick Nicholl.

Meanwhile, everyone's least favourite police chief, ACC Cassian Pewe, will also return, with Sam Hoare (The Castaways) playing him once again.

Speaking of the new series, Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones said: "We’re thrilled to be returning to Brighton and the world of Roy Grace and the team for another series of Peter James’ brilliant stories. Series five promises to deliver four more episodes full of surprises and intrigue that the ITV and ITVX audiences have come to love."

While author Peter James adds: "When the first episode of Grace aired in 2021, it was a dream come true. It is both heartening and astounding to me that we're already at series five!

"The continued success of Grace is a testament to the outstanding cast headed by John Simm, and crew and, equally importantly, the fans, who have loved and devoted their time to these characters both on the page and now the screen. It is also a testament to just how faithfully ITV have adhered to both the characters and stories in the novels."

All past seasons of Grace are available to watch now on ITVX.