Grace viewers are ALL saying the same thing about 'grim' scenes
Grace fans have been impressed with the latest series but were shaken by last night's instalment
Grace viewers have taken to social media to express their views on the latest instalment of the Brighton-based detective drama, based on the internationally bestselling Detective Superintendent Roy Grace books by Peter James.
Last night's episode, which aired Sunday 15th September, was particularly gruesome, with the detectives discovering skeletal remains when they were unearthed by workmen in Brighton. In the same episode, Brighton resident Logan Somerville (played by Freya Parks) was abducted and trapped in a dark coffin-like box in scenes that some viewers found upsetting.
The harrowing scenes struck a nerve with viewers, who commented in unison that the episode's content was 'disturbing' for Sunday night television.
'Blimey this is a bit grim for a Sunday night lads,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
A comment from the same X user afterwards read, 'Ooooh OK OK this is a good twist.'
Blimey this is a bit grim for a Sunday night lads #GraceSeptember 15, 2024
Meanwhile, another commented, '#grace way too gruesome for 8.20 on a #Sunday night this is after the #watershed stuff.'
#grace way to gruesome for 8.20 on a #Sunday night this is after the #watershed stuff 👿September 15, 2024
Meanwhile, another wrote, 'I’ve had to put my fingers over my eyes..that wardrobe situ is one step too far whilst I’m watching this alone…taking a sharp object to bed tonight..not taking any chances!! Why do I watch TV programmes like #Grace..'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I’ve had to put my fingers over my eyes..that wardrobe situ is one step too far whilst I’m watching this alone…taking a sharp object to bed tonight..not taking any chances!!Why do I watch TV programmes like #grace @ITVSeptember 15, 2024
Many other fans were in agreement, taking to social media to express their shock at the 'gruesome' and 'disturbing' scenes.
'Too disturbing. Off. #grace,' wrote another viewer on the social media platform.
While another commented, 'It's too horrific for words.'
#grace Fuck this. It's too horrific for words.September 15, 2024
And another commented, 'I’m no prude, but this is a bit grim for the 8-9pm pre-watershed hour. #Grace.'
To which a fellow viewer replied, 'You're only right! Bit heavy for Sunday night light entertainment.'
Despite the grisly content, viewers have otherwise praised the new series so far, with one writing, 'Grace is genuinely peak drama.
'Not wishing to appear a cultural snob but, much like Crime and Dougray Scott, I watch John Simm and am puzzled as to why he doesn't do more film work.'
Grace continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.