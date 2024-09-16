Grace viewers are ALL saying the same thing about 'grim' scenes

Grace viewers have taken to social media to express their views on the latest instalment of the Brighton-based detective drama, based on the internationally bestselling Detective Superintendent Roy Grace books by Peter James.

Last night's episode, which aired Sunday 15th September, was particularly gruesome, with the detectives discovering skeletal remains when they were unearthed by workmen in Brighton. In the same episode, Brighton resident Logan Somerville (played by Freya Parks) was abducted and trapped in a dark coffin-like box in scenes that some viewers found upsetting.

The harrowing scenes struck a nerve with viewers, who commented in unison that the episode's content was 'disturbing' for Sunday night television.

'Blimey this is a bit grim for a Sunday night lads,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

A comment from the same X user afterwards read, 'Ooooh OK OK this is a good twist.'

Meanwhile, another commented, '#grace way too gruesome for 8.20 on a #Sunday night this is after the #watershed stuff.'

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'I’ve had to put my fingers over my eyes..that wardrobe situ is one step too far whilst I’m watching this alone…taking a sharp object to bed tonight..not taking any chances!! Why do I watch TV programmes like #Grace..'

Many other fans were in agreement, taking to social media to express their shock at the 'gruesome' and 'disturbing' scenes.

'Too disturbing. Off. #grace,' wrote another viewer on the social media platform.

While another commented, 'It's too horrific for words.'

And another commented, 'I’m no prude, but this is a bit grim for the 8-9pm pre-watershed hour. #Grace.'

To which a fellow viewer replied, 'You're only right! Bit heavy for Sunday night light entertainment.'

Despite the grisly content, viewers have otherwise praised the new series so far, with one writing, 'Grace is genuinely peak drama.

'Not wishing to appear a cultural snob but, much like Crime and Dougray Scott, I watch John Simm and am puzzled as to why he doesn't do more film work.'

Grace continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.