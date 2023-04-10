Great Expectations fans all LOVE this sinister character's 'swagger'!

Great Expectations continued last night, with episode three of the darkly modern approach to Dickens' classic story dividing viewers just as much as the first two episodes.

It's certainly got people talking, that's for sure!

And while not everyone is completely on board with the grim retelling of Pip's social climbing, there seems to be one thing the viewers are in complete agreement about.

Mr Jaggers!

Jaggers has won a lot of fans despite his dodgy dealings! (Image credit: BBC)

Jaggers is the corrupt lawyer who whisks Pip off to London and tells him he's come into a fortune.

In the book, Jaggers isn't always comfortable with being associated with criminals and doing his dodgy deals. But in the TV show he seems to relish it! And so do the fans!

Jaggers is played by Ashley Thomas (Image credit: BBC)

In last night's episode, we saw Pip arrive in a smelly, noisy, brutal London for, as Jaggers said, his "first practical lesson in the wicked ways of this wicked city".

In shocking scenes, Jaggers took Pip to the office of the Chief Justice, Judge Mansell, where the judge was hanging after taking his own life.

It was revealed that Jaggers had known he was there but had left him where he was to fetch Pip.

Pip asked him why he'd not told anyone and Jaggers said it was because he needed the judge to sign some papers - petitions for pardon.

Horrified Pip watched on as Jaggers faked the judge's signature, then asked him to witness it.

Pip wasn't happy about it, but he did it all the same.

But when Pip questioned the lawyer's lack of compassion, Jaggers threatened to cut up the cheque he'd given him.

So Pip begged for forgiveness and said he'd spoken out of turn.

And that was the beginning of Pip's entanglement with Jaggers and his dark deeds.

Jaggers threatened to cut up Pip's cheque from his mysterious benefactor (Image credit: BBC)

Unsettling and uncomfortable it may have been, but the viewers absolutely loved it!

"Jaggers is very sinister indeed," said one approving fan on social media, while another commented that "Jaggers has got some swagger"!

In this new adaptation the lawyer is played by Ashley Thomas - AKA rapper Bashy.

The fans are totally into his portrayal of Jaggers.

One viewer said he was "spectacular" while another said he was a "tour de force"!

And it's not just Ashley Thomas's acting prowess that's impressing viewers. One smitten fan confessed: "Gotta say this is the first time I've fancied Jaggers"!

But with Jaggers getting Pip involved in an insurance scam and Estella getting ready to marry, things are looking bleak ahead of episode four!

Great Expectations continues on BBC One next Sunday at 9pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.