Great Expectations viewers spot a HUGE mistake in the controversial adaptation

Great Expectations has definitely got everyone talking!

The latest controversial BBC adaptation of the Dickens novel has raised some eyebrows among viewers.

And last night's episode, which featured Mr Pumblechook being whipped on his bare backside, Pip becoming a drug dealer, and Miss Havisham and Estella both smoking opium, definitely got the viewers' attention!

Mr Pumblechook's part of the story took a surprising turn in last night's episode! (Image credit: BBC)

Fans were divided over whether this latest episode of the controversial adaptation - by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight - was "brilliant" or "nonsensical".

In fact, Great Expectations was trending on social media long after the episode had finished, as viewers debated the more surprising additions to the classic tale!

But one thing wasn't up for debate - that this new adaptation includes a HUGE mistake.

Fans were all in agreement that an error has been made when it comes to lead character Pip's name.

Pip is wondering why his name has changed (Image credit: BBC)

The very first line of the novel explains that Pip's 'family name' is Pirrip and his first name Philip. But when he was younger he couldn't say Philip Pirrip and instead called himself Pip - and that's where his nickname came from.

But in the new adaptation, Pip's name is Pip Gargery.

Disgruntled Dickens fans expressed their annoyance at the name change.

Pip's sister Sarah - who the young man lives with - is married to Joe Gargery. But as one viewer pointed out, Joe and Pip are not related.

Another confused viewer said they were "perplexed" about why Pip had become Gargery.

And several Dickens fans pointed out that Pip's correct name is right there in the first line of the book.

Or, as another viewer put it: "The very first"!

"OMG" wrote one frustrated Great Expectations fan. "For the millionth time it's Pip Pirrip!!!"

Is there a reason for Pip's name change? Perhaps all will be revealed in episode three!

Great Expectations continues next Sunday on BBC One at 9pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.