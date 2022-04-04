Peaky Blinders fans brand finale a 'masterpiece'

Peaky Blinders legend Tommy Shelby is alive and well... for now!

Peaky Blinders season 6 saw its much-anticipated finale on Sunday April 3, with millions of fans tuning in to witness the thrilling conclusion.

It's been an emotional rollercoaster for fans of the BBC drama, as Peaky Blinders season 6 saw an emotional tribute to Aunt Polly, plus the death of Tommy Shelby's only daughter, and the worrying rise of fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

Unsurprisingly, the drama was dialed up during the 80-minute finale, starting with Lizzie Shelby (Natasha O'Keefe) finally leaving Tommy (Cillian Murphy) after a series of betrayals, including him sleeping with Oswald Mosley's partner.

But what really had fans on the edge of their seats was a tense showdown between Tommy and his cousin Michael Gray (Finn Cole), as Michael attempted to murder Tommy by blowing up his car.

However, Tommy ultimately won this battle by shooting Michael at point-blank range, telling his cousin he "has no limitations", in a decision that left Peaky Blinders fans floored.

That wasn't all, as Captain Swing (Charlene McKenna) was killed by Arthur Shelby in a particularly dramatic sequence, finally avenging Aunt Polly's death for good and delighting fans everywhere.

We were also relieved to learn that Tommy Shelby isn't actually dying and that his tuberculoma diagnosis had been a ruse, with Doctor Holford tightly connected to Mosley. So our protagonist is safe and well, does this mean we'll be seeing him in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film?

Fans were full of praise for the way Peaky Blinders ended, with the series seeming to tie up many loose ends, at least for now! Taking to Twitter, they were quick to brand the finale "a masterpiece".

I don’t understand how people think this season of #PeakyBlinders was anything but an absolute masterpiece.The acting? The cinematography? The soundtrack? *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/00lVoJR23lApril 3, 2022 See more

What an absolute masterpiece of an ending omg #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/hY91yA8S6vApril 3, 2022 See more

Tommy Shelby is one of the most incredible, complicated, intricate characters that has graced the television. Take a bow, Cillian Murphy. Take a bow, Steven Knight. You have created a masterpiece that will be studied and appreciated in the years to come. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/xkmeyKmsq4April 4, 2022 See more

what a masterpiece #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/qfJqlnXuN8April 4, 2022 See more

Peaky Blinders finale was a masterpiece. Roll on the movie. #PeakyBlindersApril 4, 2022 See more

WHAT. A. FINALE💥 Epic. An absolute masterpiece. The writing, the acting, the cinematography: pure perfectionThomas Shelby is one of the greatest TV characters ever to grace the British screen #PeakyBlindersApril 4, 2022 See more

Naturally, fans are keen to see what's in store for the feature-length Peaky Blinders film, which we know is in the works. With the introduction of Tommy's firstborn son Duke Shelby (Conrad Khan) in season 6, there's a chance Tommy's own flesh and blood could have a big part in the upcoming film.

Duke's now met the Shelby clan, so we could see a lot more from the unexpected addition to the family, but until then we'll just have to wait for more updates and continue to process the events of that incredible finale!

