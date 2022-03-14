Peaky Blinders fans floored as major character is killed off

Peaky Blinders is no stranger to heartbreaking moments, but fans were left particularly devastated after a major character was killed off in the most recent episode.

For weeks now, fans have been tuning into Peaky Blinders season 6 following the catastrophic events of season 5, where we saw the failed assassination attempt on fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

Amid the fallout, the series paid a touching tribute to Aunt Polly (played by the late Helen McCrory) which left fans in tears as the gang burned a gypsy caravan containing her body and belongings. But if you thought the heartbreak would end there, you were definitely wrong!

During the most recent episode of Peaky Blinders, fans were heartbroken after Tommy (Cillian Murphy) and Lizzie (Natasha O'Keeffe) Shelby's only daughter Ruby passed away, following an illness she'd developed at the beginning of the season.

Tommy was devastated to learn of his daughter's death in episode three of season 6. (Image credit: BBC)

To make matters worse, Tommy didn't even have a chance to say goodbye as we saw Lizzie confronting her husband, demanding to know where he was and revealing that she had kissed her goodbye on behalf of her dad.

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to share how devastated they were about Ruby's passing, while worrying what kind of mental effect this would have on Tommy. They even called creator Steven Knight 'cruel' for making it happen!

ruby passing away, lizzie being there alone without any support and tommy not getting to say goodbye💔 steven knight you are a cruel man #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/EyLcwYRirRMarch 13, 2022 See more

"They've put her with dead people. She was asking, just now, for you. But went... at 5:17. I told her that you loved... I gave her your kiss goodbye." rip ruby shelby the apple of tommy's eyes, his little adorable girl. our little hollywood 🌟.(gif cr: pqparrow) #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/8m5Cn686s6March 14, 2022 See more

ruby was asking for her dad and he wasn’t there i’m still crying #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/9FYcsfAuycMarch 14, 2022 See more

just remembered: ruby shelby didn't got to spend her last christmas with her daddy tommy shelby. let it sink in. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/AF3bKTiN0bMarch 14, 2022 See more

Spoilers #PeakyBlinders:I will tell you why I think Tommy Shelby will not give up, why he will not kill himself. His "redemption" is still on the horizon. Ruby's death will be a final push for his redemption arc to move forward. He will keep going in memory of everyone he lost:+ pic.twitter.com/aDnjiHDIvuMarch 14, 2022 See more

Ruby can’t be gone !! She just can’t ? 😭😭😭😭 and Tommy hearing his daughter was asking for him 😭😭😭😭 #PeakyBlindersMarch 14, 2022 See more

With season 6 as the final TV installment of Peaky Blinders, there's a chance there could be even more twists and turns ahead as the series prepares to go out with a bang. But despite this, we do know that the gang will return in another form.

Series creator Steven Knight has revealed that a Peaky Blinders film will go ahead, but so far we don't know much about it or who will be returning for the adaptation. So more characters could be killed off in season 6, and after the shocking death of Ruby, who knows how far they'll go!

Confirming the news of a film, Steven Knight said: "Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

Peaky Blinders continues on BBC1 and iPlayer for UK fans, and a Netflix US release date has been set for June 10.