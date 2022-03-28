Peaky Blinders fans furious after Tommy betrays Lizzie in penultimate episode

Peaky Blinders fans know that Tommy and Lizzie's marriage has been rocky, but now they're convinced he's gone too far...

Peaky Blinders star Natasha O'Keefe as Lizzie Shelby
(Image credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders fans are furious with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) after he betrayed his wife Lizzie (Natasha O'Keefe) in very upsetting scenes.

So far Peaky Blinders season 6 has been quite the rollercoaster, from the touching tribute to Aunt Polly (Helen McCrory) to the devastating death of Ruby Shelby, and fans are convinced Tommy has crossed a terrible line and that his marriage is now irreparable. 

Throughout the years, Tommy and Lizzie have often argued, especially when it comes to his infidelity. It's clear he's still very much in love with his ex-wife and hasn't treated Lizzie well, but in recent scenes it appears he's sunk to a new low.

Following season 5's shocking failed assassination attempt, things remain tense with fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and his partner Diana Mitford (Amber Anderson) on the scene, and Tommy has betrayed Lizzie by sleeping with Diana.

Unsurprisingly, Diana has weaponized this encounter, choosing to tell Lizzie about it herself knowing she was already in a very dark place following the death of her daughter Ruby.

Delivering the news, Diana told Lizzie: "Elizabeth, you are a very lucky woman to have each day what I’ve only sampled once", causing her to make a swift exit due to the humiliation.

Fans are furious with Tommy's behaviour, convinced he's finally gone off the deep end after a series of horrible blows including Ruby's death, Michael's betrayal, and news that his own health is declining.

Especially given Diana's connection to Mosley, who the Shelbys have been trying to take down for a while, it seems like Tommy and Lizzie's marriage might finally be over, and he later even told Lizzie that he regrets marrying her and that he is "cursed".

With Tommy continuing to act out and isolate himself, there's also a chance that the series' protagonist could die in the final episode. Creator Steven Knight is no stranger to shocking twists and heartache, so is he willing to kill off Tommy Shelby?

Right now that's all speculation, but considering he's adding to his list of enemies, including his own wife, there's a chance that the Peaky gang leader's days are numbered. We'll have to wait and see...

The Peaky Blinders finale airs on BBC1 on Sunday April 3 at 9pm. The final episode will be feature-length and episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

