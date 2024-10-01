Harry Potter fans send this film into Netflix Top 10 as Dame Maggie tribute

If we ever needed proof that Harry Potter fans are some of the most loyal in the country, here it is. Just days after the sad news that Dame Maggie Smith had died at the age of 89, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (or Sorcerer's Stone if you're in the US) is back in the UK Netflix top 10 movies.

Dame Maggie, better known to Harry Potter fans as Professor Minerva McGonagall, the head of Gryffindor House and the deputy headmistress at Hogwarts, quickly became a fan favourite when the first film arrived back in 2001.

Maggie, who had already enjoyed a career spanning more than 7 decades, won a new generation of fans when she joined the Harry Potter cast alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The original movie from the franchise sees Harry discover he is a wizard and leave his uncle and aunt's house to start at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, it is here that he meets Professor McGonagall, a formidable but fair Transfiguration teacher who has a secret soft spot for Harry.

Four of the main stars in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone have passed away. (Image credit: Warner Bros/Everett Collection/Alamy)

Sadly, Maggie's passing is one of many sad losses when it comes to the Harry Potter cast list, with many of the main stars in The Philosopher's Stone having died since the film came out.

Richard Harris, who was the original actor to play Albus Dumbledore and appeared in both Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001 and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002, sadly died in 2002 before Michael Gambon took over the role for the remaining movies.

Robbie Coltrane was also a huge fan favourite as Hagrid but sadly the much-loved actor passed away in 2022. And Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape to perfection is also no longer with us having passed away in 2016.

You can watch all eight Harry Potter movies on Netflix now.