‘Harry Potter’ reunion trailer reunites Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

The 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Philosopher’s Stone for those of you in the U.K.) will conclude with a brand new Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, on New Year’s Day. Fans have their best look yet at what’s in store for this special event as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and many more Harry Potter cast members are reunited in a brand new trailer.

No matter where the cast of Harry Potter goes, they will always be remembered for playing these iconic characters in one of the most popular movie franchises of all time. In addition to the main trio of Harry (Radcliffe), Ron (Grint) and Hermione (Watson), Return to Hogwarts will feature plenty of fan-favorites including Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Toby Jones (Dobby), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

In addition to cast members, some of the behind-the-camera creatives will be a part of the reunion, including producer David Heyman and all four directors, Chris Columbus (Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets), Alfonso Cuarón (Prisoner of Azkaban), Mike Newell (Goblet of Fire) and David Yates (Order of the Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince, The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and The Deathly Hallow Part 2).

The new trailer for Return to Hogwarts is the most encompassing look yet at what fans will be treated to with the reunion. The cast will once again walk through the sets of the movies while it looks like a party goes on around them. There will also be fun and touching interviews featuring individuals talking about their experiences and pairs/groups discussing what the movies have meant to them — highlighted in the trailer by Grint emphasizing that the castmates are family.

Watch the new trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts below.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. on New Year’s Day and will air on Sky in the U.K., as well as on its streaming service NOW.