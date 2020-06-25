HBO Max extends the run of popular DC Universe movies through the end of 2020

Source: WarnerMedia (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

HBO Max dropped word today that it's extending the availability of a number of popular DC Universe movies through December 2020.

Those films include:

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016

Justice League, 2017

Suicide Squad, 2016

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Superman II, 1980

Superman III, 1983

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987

Superman: Unbound, 2013

Watchmen (Movie), 2009

Wonder Woman, 2017

It's worth noting that a number of those movies weren't scheduled to actually appear on HBO Max until July (and that HBO Max itself is all of a month old at this point), but that's neither here nor there. The end result is that these will become staples on HBO Max for the rest of the year.

And they bring together to very different generations of superheroes. The 1978 classic Superman: The Movie made a household name out of Christopher Reeves. And while the sequels weren't exactly on the same level, there's just no denying Reeves in the pantheon of superhero actors.

Fast forward to today and you could very much say the same thing about Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. While the rest of the Justice League gang is a bit of a mess, Gadot's role as Diana Prince is a definite stand-out. (One could also argue Jason Mamoa as Aquaman, but he's also playing himself as anything else.)

And don't worry that the excellent HBO version of Watchmen isn't on this list. It's an HBO original series and won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

HBO Max is the new streaming service from WarnerMedia that comprises all the legacy HBO content but adds new originals and content from other WarnerMedia brands. It runs the same price as HBO — $14.99 a month — and is where WarnerMedia is steering customers, even though both services continue to live on side by side.