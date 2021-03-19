HBO Max orders a two-part documentary on the late actress Brittany Murphy

HBO Max today announced that it's ordered a two-part documentary from Blumhouse Television on the late actress Brittany Murphy, who died suddenly at age 32 in 2009.

Murphy shot to fame in 1995 with her role of Tai Frasier in Clueless. She had a fair number of decent releases in the years following, including the mockumentary Drop Dead Gorgeous, the thriller Girl, Interrupted, Summer Catch, Riding in Cars with Boys, 8 Mile, and Just Married. She also voiced one of the lead roles in Happy Feet.

HBO Max says the doc will go "beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines" and feature new interviews and new archival footage.

“Our Brittany Murphy documentary cuts through the tabloid noise with an elevated, nuanced depiction of a sensational story," Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president for HBO Max, said in a press release. "Crafting a grounded account of Brittany Murphy’s life struggles and sudden passing comes with great responsibility and we’ve partnered with a masterful creative team to produce a thoughtful examination of a tragedy that has long been cause for speculation.”

The as-yet untitled documentary will be directed by Emmy-nominee Cynthia Hill and be executive produced by Emmy-winner Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio and James Buddy Day.

No word yet on when to expect a release.

HBO Max is the new home for all things HBO and includes the legacy catalog as well as new original series and films. HBO Max also will see same-day release of all 2021 Warner Bros. films, included with the $14.99-a-month HBO Max subscription.

HBO Max is available on every major streaming platform. That means you can watch HBO Max on Roku, and HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV, as well as Google TV, Android TV, Apple TV, on phone and tablets, and on the web. It's also expanding internationally in 2021, with plans to hit 60 new markets by the end of the year.