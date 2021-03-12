HBO Max plans 60 new markets in 2021, will launch ad-supported version in June

AT&T executives today at the company's Analyst and Investor Day event will detail upcoming plans for its HBO Max streaming service. (Along with other aspects of the massive company.) In a press release issued just ahead of the event, AT&T spelled out exactly what to expect.

First is that HBO and HBO Max are expected to combine for between 120 million and 150 million subscribers by 2025. (It previously projected 75 to 90 million in October 2019. HBO Max launch in May 2020.)

And HBO Max indeed is headed outside the United States and expects to launch in 60 international markets this year. That includes 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in late June, and 21 territories in Europe in the second half of the year.

Additionally, AT&T will detail its plans to launch an advertising-supported version — also known as AVOD for advertising on-demand — of HBO Max in June.

“Our number one priority in 2021 is growing our customer relationships," AT&T CEO John Stankey said in the press release. "It’s about more than just adding to our customer base. It’s about expanding the growth opportunity in our three market focus areas and also increasing our share within each market. We’re focused on creating deeper relationships with our current customers to increase their daily engagement with our products and services, enabling us to gather more meaningful insights, drive loyalty, and stay ahead of their rapidly changing preferences. As demand for connectivity and content continues to grow, we are well positioned to deliver.”

