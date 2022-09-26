'He shot him!' Bloodlands fans shocked by rising body count

*This article contains spoilers for Bloodlands season 2*

The plot thickened in Bloodlands' second season, and some viewers were shocked to see a second person being killed off!

Robert Dardis was the chief suspect in the murder of Colin Foyle, but when we joined Tom and Niamh at the start of episode 2, they'd managed to track him down and brought him in for questioning.

During questioning, Tom put pressure on Rob Dardis to reveal what he knew about the case by threatening that social services could have his son taken away. This slip-up meant Dardis was released and placed under surveillance at his home.

He had to be moved after someone targeted his home, and Dardis was separated from his family and placed in a separate location. Shockingly, Tom lured him away during the night and started trying to provoke Dardis into revealing more info about the case.

Dardis soon grew wise to Tom's scheme and figured out that he was Goliath. When he realized he had the upper hand, he demanded Tom take him back to the safehouse. Tom had other plans, though; as Dardis had discovered his secret identity, he shot him... just like how he murdered Adam Corry in Bloodlands season 1!

Clearly, some viewers weren't expecting Tom to commit another murder (or at least weren't expecting it to happen so soon!), as there were a fair few surprise reactions on social media, with one viewer writing "Didn't expect him to shoot the guy, then get in a boat and dump the body!"

Didn’t expect him to shoot the guy, then get in a boat and dump the body! #BloodlandsSeptember 25, 2022 See more

Bloody hell. He shot him! #BloodlandsSeptember 25, 2022 See more

Big Jimmy is really just out there shooting everybody #BloodlandsSeptember 25, 2022 See more

Tom's really leaned into his criminal side in the second season, as he continues to try and track down the missing gold. However, his criminal tendencies have also left some viewers stumped as to how he hasn't managed to get caught yet!

One fan wrote: "Don't get me wrong, I'm enjoying Bloodlands but I'm having trouble understanding how he keeps getting away with killing people and being incredibly corrupt! Surely he would have got rumbled by now?!"

Don’t get me wrong, I’m enjoying #Bloodlands but I’m having trouble understanding how he keeps getting away with killing people and being incredibly corrupt! Surely he would have got rumbled by now?!September 25, 2022 See more

I can’t take #Bloodlands seriously anymore. How can a bent copper get away with that much without anyone catching him?September 25, 2022 See more

Tom did his best to cover his tracks by dumping the body and cleaning down his car after returning home, but he's still determined to track down the missing gold. Will he manage to find out where Dardis had stashed it? Or will someone else uncover Tom's identity and criminal past before he can find it?

Bloodlands season 2 continues on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm on BBC One. You can get caught up with the series so far on BBC iPlayer. (opens in new tab)