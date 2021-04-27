Here's the Season 2 trailer for 'Who Killed Sara?'

Who Killed Sara? was one of the top "travelable" shows on Netflix of late, garnering views from an estimated 55 million households in its first 28 days. Not bad at all for a series that's in Spanish by default.

And ahead of Season 2, Netflix has unleashed a new trailer.

When we last left Alex Guzman and Elisa Lozcano and the entire expanded (and to varying degrees of awful) family, Alex thought he'd discovered that his sister, Sara, perhaps hadn't died the way everyone initially believed — by falling from a parasail. That might explain the body with a bullet hole in the skull Alex just found in his back yard.

But here's the thing: A body with a bullet hole in the skull is not the sort of thing the authorities want to find in the back yard of someone recently released from prison, and that could prove problematic for our hero.

Secrets were revealed in Season 1. Undoubtedly we learn more — and have even more questions — come Season 2.

Here's the full take from Netflix:

Alex, a man convicted of a crime he did not commit, is released after 18 years behind bars. Upon leaving, he only wants revenge on Rodolfo Lazcano, the person responsible for the death for which he was sentenced. Things get complicated when Alex starts a sentimental relationship with Elisa, the Lazcano's youngest daughter, and when he discovers that Rodolfo is innocent and that someone else, who has skillfully kept in the shadows, was the true cause of his disgrace.

Look for the next season of Who Killed Sara? on May 19.

