Hit sci-fi franchise leaps onto Netflix Top 10 list — but fans notice something is missing

Now and then, Netflix releases older movie series into its library, only for its Top 10 most-watched movies list to get dominated by these new additions. That's recently happened in the UK where Netflix has uploaded some of the Maze Runner movies... but fans are wrankled about something.

On Monday, April 1, Netflix UK added onto its library The Maze Runner and its sequel, Maze Runner: Scorch Trials. These movies, from 2014 and 2015 respectively, mark the first two entries into the Maze Runner trilogy, based on the popular young adult novel series.

At the time of writing, The Maze Runner is the sixth most-streamed movie on Netflix UK while Scorch Trials is a little lower at #10. Both have been hovering around in the rankings for a week now, vying with recent originals like The Beautiful Game and other new additions like Emily The Criminal and No Escape for the #5-#10 places.

In Maze Runner, a commune of young boys is held hostage in a small glade in the middle of a dangerous maze. In the first movie they must work to escape the titular maze, while in its sequels they explore the outer world to understand why they were trapped in the first place.

Dylan O'Brien stars as Thomas, a new addition to the commune who becomes a catalyst for the group. Other big names featured in the series in main or supporting roles including Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Will Poulter, Giancarlo Esposito, Aidan Gillen and Walton Goggins.

The Maze Runner movies were all box office hit of varying degrees, though not quite to the degree that other young adult dystopian novels like The Hunger Games were. Critical response was a bit more mixed, but young adult movies rarely impress critics.

Netflix fans have been enjoying the two Maze Runner movies enough to be rather annoyed by something. You may have guessed this by our reference to it being a "trilogy" get only mentioning two movies: the final film, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, curiously wasn't added to Netflix!

This 2018 movie wraps up the story of the trilogy (well, it was meant to, though Disney has teased that more movies are coming). While The Death Cure was the worst-received of the trio financially and critically, it's still important viewing for fans so they know how the story ends!

Netflix viewers can't currently stream The Death Cure, and the only way to watch it is to sign up to Disney Plus which is the usual streaming home for the three Maze Runner movies. The movie is on Netflix in certain other regions, including Mexico and Canada, but not the UK.

Netflix fans clearly don't enjoy being left hanging, given this annoyed Reddit thread where people have been expressing their annoyance.

While it's possible that The Death Cure will join its predecessors on Netflix at some point, Netflix's upcoming additions roster doesn't make mention of it. Instead, you might need to sign up for Disney Plus, and here's what you need to know about the Disney Plus price so you can make your decision.