New on Netflix April 6-12: 7 new specials, shows and movies our expert recommends

We're getting into spring, but you wouldn't think it to look at the coming week's Netflix line-up, because there's a lot of snow about! But don't worry if you want something sunny, because there's a nice mix of other new movies, shows and specials too.

This week, What to Watch's regular Netflix round-up looks at new Netflix Originals being added between Saturday, April 6 and Friday, April 12. Our streaming expert, hopped up on Easter chocolate, has combed through the entire list of new movies, series and specials joining the streamer's library to find you the best picks.

I've got stand-up specials, documentary series and movies, mystery series and drama movies, ready for whatever kind of watch you're looking for. Unlike with past series, Netflix doesn't have any big-titled shows or movies coming this week, but these seven additions still look well worth your time.

If nothing in the below list piques your interest, then you could check out last week's new on Netflix round-up or our picks of the best Netflix shows overall.

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good

Stand-up comedy special arrives on Tuesday, April 9

(Image credit: Netflix)

This week's stand-up special comes to us from Neal Brennan, an American comedian who's had two past stand-up sets air on Netflix.

In this stand-up set, Brennan is set to talk about why he feels good: his topics will address mental health and relationships as well as the strange mindsets of the crypto bros and millionaires.

Expect the special to be about an hour long.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anthracite

French murder mystery arrives on Wednesday, April 10

(Image credit: Netflix)

Let's take our first trip to a cold climate, firstly the French Alps. A nice cult-filled environment, according to Anthracite!

The show is about a village living in the aftermath of the mass suicide of a cult several decades ago. Another murder is carried out that imitates the cult's actions, and the town scrambles to find a scapegoat. The person they pick decides to clear his name, while teaming up with a local who also has a quest of their own.

A six-part series, you can watch Anthracite on Wednesday, April 10.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

Incarceration docuseries lands on Wednesday, April 10

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment looks at a social experiment that took place in Arkansas at Little Rock, that shines a light on the US jail system.

In it, a sheriff performs a social experiment to see whether giving prisoners much more freedom in jail would lead to reforms in their lives after prison. They're allowed to come and go from their cells as they please, and undertake changes to the way their unit runs.

So does it pan out or go wrong? You'll have to watch eight episodes to find out.

The Hijacking of Flight 601

Colombian crime thriller takes off on Wednesday, April 10

(Image credit: Netflix)

We take to the skies with The Hijacking of Flight 601, a new crime thriller from Colombia.

Set in the 1970s, the six-part show is about two revolutionaries who hijack a flight and threaten to destroy it unless the government of Colombia release 50 prisoners and pays them a ransom. At the same time, the captain of the flight has to try and save the day, alongside the flight attendants, and rescue all the passengers.

What Jennifer Did

Canadian crime documentary releases on Wednesday, April 10

(Image credit: Netflix)

A feature-length true crime documentary hits Netflix about a breaking and entry case from small-town Canada.

The movie looks at a case of intruders breaking into the home of a family of Vietnamese immigrants. Using police footage and testimony from people involved, the story explores why this harmless family was attacked, which links to a larger web of events.

This documentary movie is just under 90 minutes long so it'll be a nice quick watch.

Midsummer Night

Norwegian & Swedish drama series releases on Thursday, April 11

(Image credit: Netflix)

A new drama series coming from Norway & Sweden is set to celebrate one of the popular Scandinavian holidays.

Midsummer Night follows a big gathering of friends and family on midsummer, when several romantic and platonic relationships are set to develop... but, after being married for 30 years, Johannes and Carina drop a bombshell on the attendees that threatens to ruin everything.

Stolen

Swedish drama movie releases on Friday, April 12

(Image credit: Netflix)

We're back in the snowy lands of Sweden for Stolen, based on a novel of the same name.

The story focuses on a young indigenous reindeer herder who's finding her job getting more and more difficult thanks to various political and cultural changes in her culture.

Expect lots of politically-relevant drama, and picturesque shots of reindeer.