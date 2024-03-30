New on Netflix March 30-April 6: our expert picks 6 must-watch movies, shows and docs

This week brings perhaps the most diverse list of new Netflix Originals that we've ever featured on our regular weekly round-up, so we're sure we're going to see new additions to our list of the best Netflix shows from this batch of gems.

We're looking at new Netflix Originals coming to the streamer between Saturday, March 30 and Friday, April 6 this time around, and our streaming expert (me) has picked through all the new movies, shows and documentaries to find 6 that'll be worth your time to watch.

We've got anticipated South Korean sci-fi shows, fascinating-sounding odcumentary series and movies about killers and crooks, several adaptations of books, and also a movie based on a true story that gripped Britain several years ago.

This isn't our longest 'new on Netflix' column we've ever published, but it certainly has a diverse mix of stuff. So let's jump in and find out what you'll be watching this week.

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

German true crime docuseries arrives on Wednesday, April 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

We start with a rather morbid addition: Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer is a true crime docuseries that charts a real German case.

The show looks at a serial killer who targeted members of Berlin's party scene in 2012, until the survival of one of the victims meant that police gained some vital information towards apprehending the suspect.

Ripley

Drama series arrives on Thursday, April 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

The long-awaited latest adaptation of 'The Talented Mr Ripley' (yes, the same as the Matt Damon movie) is here starring Andrew Scott.

Ripley is about the titular character, an American who's hired by a wealthy patron to travel to Italy and retrieve the man's son. The son, Dickie Greenleaf, is coasting on his father's money, and it seems to Ripley to be an easy job until it turns out to be anything but.

Expect a bit of murder, fraud and Italian drama in Ripley, which is expected to extend for up to five seasons if the first proves popular.

The Tearsmith

Italian romantic drama movie arrives on Thursday, April 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

The second of our novel adaptations is The Tearsmith, based on a book that was a best-seller in Italy, where this movie also comes from.

The Tearsmith is about an orphan who's adopted by a family. She's happy being away from the orphanage until another boy from it is also adopted by the same family, and thus the two embark on a whrilwind destructive romance.

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

Feature documentary about online culture arrives on Friday, April 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

A feature documentary from Netflix, The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem seemingly seeks to explain how lots of current political events are the works of internet keyboard warriors.

The doc apparently looks at how things like the 2021 US Capitol attack and QAnon were created by "a group of bored teenagers" who "built an online community out of their shared loneliness", though it's not clear if the titular Antisocial Network is Twitter, Reddit, 4Chan, 8Chan or any number of other sites that could link the two events (and more).

Parasyte: The Grey

South Korean sci-fi horror show arrives on Friday, April 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

In Parasyte: The Grey, alien parasites are trying to take over humanity, and humanity's war to stop this takeover is proving destructive for both sides.

Loosely inspired by a popular manga 'Parasyte', and directed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, Parasyte: The Grey is a horror and sci-fi series with a big cast and lots of action.

Could this be your latest K-drama binge watch? It's one of Netflix's biggest Korean genre shows for a while, so it could be.

Scoop

British drama film arrives on Friday, April 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

From parasites to the British royal family, Scoop looks at a famous story which is still talked about to this day.

In 2019, Prince Andrew was interviewed on Newsnight regarding his links to Jeffrey Epstein, and despite being an attempt to clear the Duke of York's name, it ended up going so far in the opposite direction that an entire Wikipedia page was greated for the scandal.

Scoop stars Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell, and it dramatizes the events that led up to this interview as well as the pay-off of the events. It was written by popular British TV icon Peter Moffat and directed by Philip Martin.