'Holby City' fans are obsessed with Russ and Henrik's budding romance

Holby City fans are all rooting for Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) after he plucked up the courage to ask Russell "Russ" Faber (Simon Slater) on a date.

Henrik has been trying to be more courageous and more honest about his feelings, following the trauma he faced at a young age. In heartbreaking scenes last year, we found out that he had been the victim of childhood abuse at the hands of Reyhan Shah (Raad Rawi).

As a result of this, Henrik finds it very difficult to be open romantically so fans were delighted when the consultant surgeon decided to text Russ and ask him to go for a drink.

At this moment, Russ happened to be right behind him and said: "Are you asking me out for a date?" and Henrik replied: "I rather think I am".

Russ also has his heartbreaking backstory, as his wife Ami died in 2020 leaving him alone with their daughter Billie (Delainey Hayles). He's got a storm coming though as his daughter has arrived on the scene with pains, but hasn't told her dad that she's pregnant.

Amid this drama, fans just want the best for Henrik and Russ and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on this budding romance, with many praising Henrik for taking the leap of faith.

“Are you asking me out on a date?”“I suppose I am.”DAMN RIGHT YOU ARE, HENRIK!! 🥰 #HolbyCityFebruary 15, 2022 See more

It’s beautiful to see Henrik reach the stage where he can attempt to break the cycle and be happy!! I’m so proud of him💗💗 #HolbyCityFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Henrik and Russ have my heart, that’s it - that’s the tweet. #HolbyCityFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Henrik all the stars are aligned for you and everyone is rooting for you, pls take the plunge and allow yourself to be happy 🥺 #holbycityFebruary 15, 2022 See more

How cute are Henrik and Russ?! #HolbyCityFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Holby is also hyping up the Henrik and Russ developments and shared a "heartwarming GIF" to celebrate the big decision the surgeon made. We don't know what's in store for them just yet, but we can only hope that the first date goes well!

Heartwarming gif alert 🥰 #HolbyCity HR pic.twitter.com/b4RoIbLgq5February 15, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, Billie had a moving conversation with Max McGerry (Jo Martin) about her pregnancy which has given her a lot to think about, so it definitely sounds like it's time she's honest with Russ about the fact he'll be a grandad.

So there's some big developments coming up for Holby fans. Will Henrik and Russ find happiness? And is Russ ready to take on the responsibilities of being a grandad? We'll have to wait and see...

