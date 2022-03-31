Holly Willoughby says she's 'proud' to be dyslexic
Holly Willoughby discussed her experience with dyslexia with Sir Richard Branson on This Morning.
Holly Willoughby shared how proud she is of being dyslexic live on This Morning.
Holly and her presenting partner Phillip Schofield were discussing dyslexia with Sir Richard Branson on the much-loved ITV morning show.
Speaking about her own experience with dyslexia, Holly said: "I don't see it as a disability at all, I see it as a real feather in my cap, I'm very proud of being dyslexic, I think it makes me who I am.
"I think half of the things I think that I'm actually quite good at in life are because I'm dyslexic", she added.
Richard Branson joined Holly and Phil via a video call from Necker Island. He said: “I was so hopeless at school work that I decided aged 15 to leave school and do the things that I was interested in, and once I started putting my dyslexic thinking brain to things that I was interested in, I started to excel at them.
"I think I was quite creative and great at getting a good group of people around me and motivating them well… and what I've realised over the years is being a dyslexic thinker is something that we should all be blessed with.
"When parents are told that their child is dyslexic, they should rejoice and tell them that they will have a little bit of a difficult time at doing some of the fundamentals at school but they should be concentrating soon after that on the things that they are good at", Branson concluded.
During the show, the presenting duo also paid tribute to The Wanted's Tom Parker, following the singer's tragic passing aged just 33.
Holly said: "It's so sad and completely heartbreaking... there's no right time to go, but 33 is so young."
“If there is any good to come out of this, it's that he was such an inspiration and such a positive force. He was a friend of the show and had been on here a number of times and there are people up and down the country going through exactly the same thing… he was so incredibly positive,“ Phil added.
This Morning airs weekdays at 10 am on ITV and ITV Hub in the UK. You can catch up with today's episode on ITV Hub right now.
