'Hollyoaks' FAN FAVOURITE to return to the show!

Welcome back! A former resident is to return to home soil.

Hollyoaks bosses have confirmed that Malique Thompson-Dwyer is to reprise his role as Prince McQueen.

Prince will be back in the village on 7th September on E4, and on 8th September on Channel 4.

A royal return: Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is back from his world tour. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Hollyoaks comeback

"I’m really excited to announce that I will be stepping back into Prince McQueen’s shoes and returning to Hollyoaks this summer,” says Malique.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what Prince gets up to next, and working with the production team again. Stay tuned!”

The outgoing and rebellious Prince first arrived in Hollyoaks back in 2016 with his twin brother; the quieter and more sensitive Hunter.

He quickly fell for Diane Hutchinson’s studious niece Lily Drinkwell, whom he went on to marry.

Prince left the village in 2019 after being left heartbroken by Lily’s death from sepsis; dubbing his time away ‘The Prince World Tour.’

Actor Malique has since appeared in a number of reality shows, including I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm and Ex on the Beach spin-off, Celeb Ex in the City.

The princess: Olivia (Emily Burnett) plays Prince's new girlfriend Olivia. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Prince will be joined in Hollyoaks by new girlfriend Olivia, played by Emily Burnett - best known for her role as Charlie on hit CBBC series The Dumping Ground.

Described as having “a self-assuredness and love for the finer things in life,” Olivia is set to join the staff at Hollyoaks High.

Says Emily, “She's classy, very sassy, and knows exactly what she wants.

“She is probably someone you don't want to get on the wrong side of, but I think she has a good heart, deep down, especially when it comes to Prince.”

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.