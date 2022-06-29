How to join Stranger Things cast at Netflix’s season 4 watch party

If you’re figuring out plans to watch the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 that release on Friday, July 1, you may want to take this into consideration: Netflix is hosting a virtual watch party of the final two episodes that also features a live Q&A session with members of the cast, including David Harbour and this season’s villain, Jamie Campbell Bower.

Netflix shared it has partnered with Scener to host this global virtual watch party that coincides right with the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 premiering on the streaming service. The (virtual) doors open for the watch party at 11:15 pm PT on Thursday, June 30/2:15 am ET on Friday, July 1. This is followed by a half-hour Q&A and then virtual screenings of episodes 408 and 409. Here is the official schedule:

11:15 pm PT/2:15 am ET/7:15 am UK — Scener’s virtual doors open

11:30 pm PT/2:30 am ET/7:30 am UK — live video Q&A with the cast

Midnight PT/3 am ET/8 am UK — virtual screening of episode 408

1:25 am PT/4:25 am ET/9:25 am UK — virtual screening of episode 409

The Q&A is going to feature Jim Hopper himself, David Harbour, as well as Brett Gelman, who plays Murray Bauman, Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson and Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the orderly revealed in the first half of the season to be the mysterious 001. The announcement for the event says that the stars will answers questions including what songs they would play to fight Vecna (a la Max’s pick of Kate Bush’s "Running Up that Hill"), what their most intense scenes were and some of their theories on the Upside Down.

Once the virtual screenings start, fans will be able to see real-time reactions from the cast as well as connect over live chat messenger about what is going on.

Now you may be asking yourself, what is Scener and how do I watch it? Scener is a service that allows viewers to watch synchronized video playback alongside video text and chat so that they can enjoy a social viewing platform with others; in the case of this Stranger Things event, thousands. It is free to sign up for Scener and has a downloadable Google Chrome extension to play on desktop and laptops, as well as a mobile app for those in the US that can sync to their TVs.

To RSVP for the Stranger Things season 4 watch party, visit strangerthings4.scener.com (opens in new tab).

Stranger Things season 4 is the biggest season yet of the series and has been a massive hit, demolishing Netflix viewing records. Get pumped for the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 with the trailer for the final two episodes directly below.

If you're not going to be joining in for the Stranger Things season 4 viewing party, you can watch the final two episodes of the season anytime on Netflix starting July 1.