'Adele: The BBC Sessions' will take a look back at the global superstar's career.

Here's how to watch Adele: The BBC Sessions online anywhere in the world.

Following her special performances for ITV (An Audience with Adele) and CBS (Adele: One Night Only), Adele: The BBC Sessions turns the camera on the singer's life so far, giving us a chance to look back at the career of one of the world's most famous musicians.

This upcoming one-off show will dip into the BBC's archives to review some of Adele's early performances and TV appearances, including a special glance at her very first-ever TV appearance on Later... with Jools Holland back in 2007.

It's the perfect opportunity to experience some of her greatest hits all over again and remember some of the key moments in her journey to becoming the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist she is today.

How to watch 'Adele: The BBC Sessions' online in the UK

Adele: The BBC Sessions will air on BBC2 as part of the channel's Christmas TV line-up.

The special premieres on Boxing Day at 10:00 pm on BBC2 and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'Adele: The BBC Sessions' online anywhere in the world

