Kathy Bates and Abby Ryder Fortson in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

The Judy Blume classic Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret has finally arrived on the big screen. It's based on a book that has become a beloved classic handed down from mothers to daughters over the years, detailing the trials, tribulations and angst of puberty and growing up.

The new movie stars Abby Ryder Fortson as the titular Margaret, with Rachel McAdams as Margaret's mother, Barbara. Margaret is dealing with a lot of change in her life, from moving from the city to the suburbs, making new friends, discovering boys and experiencing all of life's changes through the transition from childhood to adulthood.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

How to watch Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret in theaters

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is playing exclusively in theaters right now.

To find a showtime near you, you can check your local theater's website or use a site like Fandango (opens in new tab) , which gives you showtimes everywhere the movie is playing in your area. You can also purchase tickets online in advance through these sites.

If you're looking for free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, often with deals on concessions or other theater-going perks as well, many movie theaters have subscription and membership programs in place in place. Learn more about these great services with our movie theater subscription and membership deals guide.

Is Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret streaming?

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is not streaming at this time. It will only be available in theaters during its initial run before making the jump to streaming.

It's unknown at this point where the movie will land once it's available to stream, but we'll be sure to add that in when the information is available.

What else to know about Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

The movie took in over $600k at the box office (opens in new tab) during early Thursday previews in a promising sign that audiences have been primed and ready for this movie to get the big screen treatment after so long.

Early reviews have been incredibly positive. The movie is currently "Certified Fresh" with a 99% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) from critics and a 100% audience score from fans, as of April 28.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret also stars Kathy Bates as Margaret's grandmother and Benny Safdie as her father, Herb. The movie is written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. You can watch a trailer for the movie below.