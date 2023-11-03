How to watch Attenborough's Wonder of Song online or on TV

In this one-off special episode, Sir David Attenborough presents his choice of seven of the most extraordinary songs in nature. Attenborough’s Wonder of Song will explore recordings that have changed our understanding of how animals communicate and delve into their importance within each species.

You can watch Attenborough’s Wonder of Song for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Attenborough’s Wonder of Song on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN .

Quick links US: PBS Passport

UK: BBC Two and iPlayer (free with license fee)

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Attenborough’s Wonder of Song takes viewers on a journey through the beautiful and varied songs found in the animal kingdom. Sir David shares recordings, made in his lifetime, ranging from his childhood to now, that hold a particular fascination.

Viewers can expect to hear the songs of the indri lemur, the great tit, the nightingale, the superb lyrebird, the superb fairy wren, the humpback whale, and the Hawaiian ʻŌʻō.

This remarkable adventure through song is accompanied by both newly filmed footage and archive material of Attenborough’s interactions with these creatures, with some dating back to his earliest films. There’s also commentary from some of the leading scientists discussing how Charles Darwin’s initial theory around the purpose of song may not have been the full picture and that female songbirds in particular, are just as vocal as the males.

Sound like the nature show for you? Here's how to watch Attenborough’s Wonder of Song from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Attenborough's Wonder of Song in the UK

The BBC is airing Attenborough's Wonder of Song on BBC Two at 9pm GMT on Friday November 3. The special is also available to watch online on BBC iPlayer now. BBC Two and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Attenborough's Wonder of Song in the US

US Attenborough fans can watch Wonders of Song now, via PBS Passport, which is usually available to donors of $60 per year/$5 dollars per month, but check with your local PBS station.

How to watch Attenborough's Wonder of Song from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Attenborough's Wonder of Song on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Attenborough's Wonder of Song is a one off special airing in the UK on BBC Two at 9pm GMT on Friday, November 3. It's also available to stream right now on iPlayer in the UK and PBS Passport in the US.