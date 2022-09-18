Here's how to watch Bloodlands season 2 online from anywhere.

James Nesbitt returns as troubled cop DCI Tom Brannick. Teasing the plot, the BBC says: “The body of an accountant is found on the shores of Strangford Lough. Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) and Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna) are assigned to the case.

"The accountant is woven in to the tapestry of Tom’s tumultuous past, and now Tom must find out who the killer is and where the accountant had been hiding his gold all of these years."

Joining the cast is Victoria Smurfit (Marcella, Once Upon a Time) as Olivia, the widow at the heart of the case whose intentions are far from clear.

Star James Nesbitt said: "I couldn’t be happier to be welcoming Victoria to the cast, having first worked with her over 20 years ago! I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s next for the cunning and complex Tom Brannick."

Filming for the "Irish noir" drama took place in Belfast, Northern Ireland and the BBC will be hoping it matches the popularity of the first series.

How to watch Bloodlands season 2 online in the UK

Bloodlands season 2 will begin on Sunday, September 18 at 9.05 pm on BBC One. You can watch online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bloodlands season 2 online from anywhere in the world

How to watch Bloodlands season 2 in the US

The series will stream on Acorn TV in the US, but a release date hasn't been announced as yet.