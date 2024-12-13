How to watch Dexter: Original Sin — episode release schedule, streaming and TV options for Dexter prequel

The second spin-off of crime thriller series Dexter is about to land, and it's a prequel series. Dexter: Original Sin shows us the youth of the titular killer Dexter Morgan.

In Dexter: Original Sin, we'll meet a young Dexter played by Patrick Gibson, as he's taught by his father Harry Morgan (Christian Slater) how to get away with killing. He also goes through a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department and has to develop his skills at balancing these personas.

Fans of Dexter will know the story already but it's still worth watching for people who've already seen the entire original series and New Blood.

But how do you do that? Here's how to watch Dexter: Original Sin, which has streaming and TV options.

How to watch Dexter: Original Sin in the US

If you live in the US, you have multiple ways to watch Dexter: Original Sin.

The first way is streaming, with episodes available to watch online before their cable debut. You can watch by signing up for Paramount Plus with Showtime, which is the top tier of Paramount Plus. It costs $12.99 per month for a subscription.

Episodes roll out every Friday from Friday, December 13. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, December 13

Episode 2: Friday, December 20

Episode 3: Friday, December 27

Episode 4: Friday, January 3

Episode 5: Friday, January 10

Episode 6: Friday, January 17

Episode 7: Friday, January 24

Episode 8: Friday, January 31

Episode 9: Friday, February 7

Episode 10: Friday, February 14

If you'd rather watch Dexter: Original Sin on cable, you'll be able to do so on the Showtime channel. However you'll have to wait a few days as episodes air every Sunday at 10 pm ET/PT from Sunday, December 15. You can use the episode schedule above to see when each episode will come out, just add two days.

If your cable plan doesn't include Showtime, then you can use either Hulu with Live TV or Sling TV, as either let you add it to your channel list for a slight extra fee.

How to watch Dexter: Original Sin in the UK

If you live in the UK, then you won't be able to watch Dexter: Original Sin on TV. Instead, there's one place to watch it, and that's on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

Paramount Plus costs £4.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, £7.99 for its ad-free one or £10.99 for its premium one, and each offers annual options too. You can sign up for any to watch Dexter: Original Sin.

Here's when each episode hits Paramount Plus:

How to watch Dexter: Original Sin in Australia

As in the UK, Dexter: Original Sin isn't available to watch on live TV, and instead you will have to sign up for Paramount Plus.

Each month Paramount Plus costs $6.99 for its ad-supported plan, $9.99 for its standard one and $13.99 for its premium one, and any of them let you watch Dexter: Original Sin.

Episodes roll out from Friday, December 13, and you can find the full release schedule here:

How to watch Dexter: Original Sin everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Dexter: Original Sin, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!