Considering he's approaching his 60th birthday, the time-shifting Doctor is looking rather good! David Tennant is back in the TARDIS to mark six decades of one of the BBC's most beloved shows, with the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials streaming from Saturday, November 25.

You can catch the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday because you can watch Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

To celebrate Doctor Who's landmark anniversary, the BBC is airing a trilogy of brand new episodes between November 25 and December 9. Tennant will reprise his titular role, becoming the first actor to play two incarnations of the Doctor (10th and 14th). Catherine Tate will also return to her companion role as Donna Noble and it's expected that Ncuti Gatwa will make his much-anticipated first appearance as the Doctor.

And it's not just the actors who are back. Showrunner Russell T Davies returns to the hot seat, too, after leaving the show in 2010 to work on shows such as A Very English Scandal, Years and Years and It's a Sin.

In addition to Tennant, Tate and Gatwa, the inimitable Neil Patrick Harris joins the cast to play the specials' main antagonist, the fiendish Toymaker. And the much loved English character actor Bernard Cribbins – who passed away last year – will also appear as Wilfred Mott.

Can't wait to watch the celebratory new Doctor Who trilogy? Here's how to watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials from anywhere in the world. Keep reading for all the information you'll need to stream online, including the episode release schedule and watching when overseas.

How to watch Doctor Who in the UK for free

The BBC is airing the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials on BBC One at 6.30pm UK for three consecutive Saturday evenings from November 25. All three episodes will also be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer. You can also head to iPlayer to watch every Doctor Who episode ever made. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for licence fee payers. As well as web browsers and its smartphone/tablet app, the iPlayer has apps for most streaming devices – from Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast, to games consoles and Smart TVs. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. More details below.

How to watch Doctor Who in the US and Australia

For the first time, new episodes of Doctor Who will exclusively land on Disney Plus for Whovians outside the UK.

Disney Plus prices start at $7.99 / AU£13.99 per month, with the value getting better if you sign up for an annual plan.

If you're in the US, you also have the option of paying a little more and getting the Disney Plus bundle. For $9.99 a month, it adds Hulu to the package (with higher-price plans throwing in ESPN Plus and ad-free streaming too).

The trilogy of new Doctor Who episodes will be available to watch on Disney Plus on the same days they go out on the BBC in the UK (Saturday, November 25, December 2, 9). We expect them to go live at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 5.30am AEDT (on the Sunday in Australia).

How to watch Doctor Who from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Doctor Who on any of the streaming services above no matter where you are in the world, and all with one clever little tool. And it's not a sonic screwdriver!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

The trilogy of Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are set to go out on three consecutive Saturdays, starting on November 25.

They will be broadcast on BBC One and land on the iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus globally at 6.30pm UK / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 5.30am AEDT.

Episode 1: The Star Beast – November 25

Episode 2: Wild Blue Yonder – December 2

Episode 3: The Giggle – December 9

All you need to know about Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials trailer

When is the next full series of Doctor Who? Following the 60th anniversary episodes and upcoming 2023 Christmas special, the full adventures of the 15th Doctor will begin in 2024. The season 14 air date is yet to be revealed, but is expected in the spring.

Who is the 15th Doctor? 31-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa will enter the TARDIS for the first time as the 15th Doctor during the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials. Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in the Netflix series Sex Education. he also appeared as one of the Kens in 2023's Barbie movie. He will be the first black actor to portray the Doctor, as well as the first openly gay person to do so. Gatwa's companion will be Millie Gibson, playing Ruby Sunday. Gibson is best known for award-winning turn as Kelly Neelan in British soap Coronation Street.

Where can I watch other Doctor Who epsiodes? The whole Doctor Who catalog (barring a few rogue episodes) was put on to the BBC iPlayer in the UK in November 2023. Around the world, Doctor Who episodes are generally available for purchase or rental on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and iTunes. And all of the 2005 onwards episodes are available on Max in the US and Foxtel, Binge and Stan in Australia. For more information, visit our dedicated guide on how to watch Doctor Who online.