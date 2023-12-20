How to watch Dr. Death season 2: stream the medical anthology drama online
More medical malpractice drama
Anthology medical malpractice drama Dr. Death season 2 brings back the popular podcast adaptation for another story, which is set to debut on Thursday, December 21.
US: Peacock
UK: Not streaming yet
AU: Stan
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
This second season of the show follows the career of Paolo Macchiarini, a real-life Italian surgeon who started off as a miracle man but ended up disgraced. What caused that fall from grace? Well, that would be a spoiler!
Starring Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore, this season is looking at a different story to the first season, though one which was also covered by the Wondery podcast.
So you don't need to have seen the first season to enjoy Dr. Death season 2. Here's how to watch it when it debuts.
How to watch Dr. Death season 2 in the US
You'll be able to watch Dr. Death season 2 in the US using Peacock, because the show is an original for NBCUniversal's streaming service.
All eight episodes of the show will be added to the streaming service on the same day: Thursday, December 21.
Peacock has two tiers: there's a $5.99-per-month or $59.99-per-year Premium plan which has ad-supported streaming, and a $11.99-per-month or $119.99-per-year Premium Plus option which lets you watch movies and TV ad-free.
Can you watch Dr. Death season 2 in the UK?
Unfortunately not. At the time of writing, there's no confirmed streaming or TV release date for Dr Death season 2.
The first season briefly aired on Channel 4 and is now available to watch using the Starz Prime Video channel and also Lionsgate Plus. Season 2 could join its predecessor but we haven't heard any official word just yet.
How to watch Dr. Death season 2 in Australia
The streaming home for the second season of Dr. Death in Australia is Stan, which will be airing all eight episodes day-and-date with the US release: that's Friday, December 22 due to time zone differences.
Stan's base tier costs $10 per month though you can opt for a higher-tier plan to increase the number of screens you can watch on simultaneously, and unlock higher-res streaming options. There's also a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.
How to watch Dr. Death season 2 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Dr. Death season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Dr. Death or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.
Most Popular
By Sean Marland