How to watch Dr. Death season 2: stream the medical anthology drama online

Anthology medical malpractice drama Dr. Death season 2 brings back the popular podcast adaptation for another story, which is set to debut on Thursday, December 21.

Quick links US: Peacock

UK: Not streaming yet

AU: Stan

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

This second season of the show follows the career of Paolo Macchiarini, a real-life Italian surgeon who started off as a miracle man but ended up disgraced. What caused that fall from grace? Well, that would be a spoiler!

Starring Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore, this season is looking at a different story to the first season, though one which was also covered by the Wondery podcast.

So you don't need to have seen the first season to enjoy Dr. Death season 2. Here's how to watch it when it debuts.

How to watch Dr. Death season 2 in the US

You'll be able to watch Dr. Death season 2 in the US using Peacock, because the show is an original for NBCUniversal's streaming service.

All eight episodes of the show will be added to the streaming service on the same day: Thursday, December 21.

Peacock has two tiers: there's a $5.99-per-month or $59.99-per-year Premium plan which has ad-supported streaming, and a $11.99-per-month or $119.99-per-year Premium Plus option which lets you watch movies and TV ad-free.

Can you watch Dr. Death season 2 in the UK?

Unfortunately not. At the time of writing, there's no confirmed streaming or TV release date for Dr Death season 2.

The first season briefly aired on Channel 4 and is now available to watch using the Starz Prime Video channel and also Lionsgate Plus. Season 2 could join its predecessor but we haven't heard any official word just yet.

How to watch Dr. Death season 2 in Australia

The streaming home for the second season of Dr. Death in Australia is Stan, which will be airing all eight episodes day-and-date with the US release: that's Friday, December 22 due to time zone differences.

Stan's base tier costs $10 per month though you can opt for a higher-tier plan to increase the number of screens you can watch on simultaneously, and unlock higher-res streaming options. There's also a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Sign up to Stan here

How to watch Dr. Death season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Dr. Death season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Dr. Death or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.