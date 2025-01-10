How to watch Goosebumps: The Vanishing — stream the David Schwimmer horror series online

Friends star David Schwimmer leads the cast of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, which lands on Friday, January 10. This is the second series of the anthology horror series which kicked off in 2023, picking up a new story.

In Goosebumps: The Vanishing, divorced Anthony (Schwimmer) is joined by his two teenage sons. However those sons soon discover something strange lurking in their house, and it links back to five missing teenagers from the first series.

By all accounts you don't need to have seen Goosebumps to watch The Vanishing, though you can watch it in the same way as this new series.

The Goosebumps books are beloved by generations of readers who grew up with their creepy stories, and The Vanishing combines concepts from multiple of them to creep out viewers.

So here's how to watch Goosebumps: The Vanishing when it comes out.

How to watch Goosebumps: The Vanishing in the US

You have two options for watching Goosebumps: The Vanishing in the US. Both are streaming services, with no TV or cable broadcast expected for the series.

Your two options are Disney Plus and Hulu; both will air all episodes of The Vanishing from Friday, January 10, and both have the first season of the show in their libraries already.

If you don't already have either of these streaming services, your purchasing decision may be complicated by the fact that they both cost the same amount: $9.99 monthly for the ad-enabled tiers. However we often recommend the Disney Bundle to people as this costs just $10.99 monthly and gets you access to both.

How to watch Goosebumps: The Vanishing in the UK

The place to stream Goosebumps: The Vanishing in the UK is Disney Plus, which is also where the first season of the show is available to watch.

All episodes of the show will stream from Friday, January 10, so you don't need to wait to catch them.

Disney Plus costs £4.99 for its ad-enabled plan but ad-free streaming will cost you £7.99 per month. There's also a Premium plan for £10.99 but this isn't necessary for Goosebumps and won't affect the viewing experience; it's just for 4K and Dolby Atmos movies.

How to watch Goosebumps: The Vanishing in Australia

If you live in Australia (or New Zealand, for that matter), you'll be able to watch Goosebumps: The Vanishing by using Disney Plus.

All episodes are due to land at once, so you can binge them. Early reports suggest the show will land on Friday, January 10, which is when it's set to air in the US and UK. However due to time zones, sometimes Disney shows in Australia actually play a day after their US release, so don't be surprised if the show actually airs on Saturday, January 11.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 per month for its Standard plan and $139.99 for an annual plan, and you don't need the pricier Premium plan to watch Goosebumps.