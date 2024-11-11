How to watch Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors online or on TV

Queen Camilla may have been in public life for a while now, but in many ways, the public still doesn’t know much about her. On Monday, November 11 comes a new documentary that gives us more insight into her and the issues she campaigns on.

You can watch Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors for FREE in the UK on the ITVX streaming service.

One of the Queen’s passions is fighting against and speaking out about domestic violence. That is the primary focus of this documentary "One of the most difficult things about domestic abuse, to understand, it’s not the bruises and the black eyes, which, unfortunately you see" says Her Majesty. "This is something that creeps up very slowly and, far too often, it ends up with women being killed."

During the film, Queen Camilla speaks to survivors of domestic abuse and Diana Parker whose daughter Joanna Simpson was murdered by her estranged husband. She says she admires Ms. Parker "more than I can say.” Former Prime Minister Theresa talks to Cherie Blair, the human rights lawyer and wife of Tony Blair, about how perceptions of domestic abuse can be changed.

Elsewhere, Queen Camilla gives an update on His Majesty the King, who has been recovering from cancer. She tells viewers that he is "doing really well" and that the main "problem is trying to stop him".

It's a difficult watch, but this documentary looks into a hugely important subject. Here's how to watch Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you need below.

Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors airs on ITV1 in the UK at 9 pm UK on Monday, November 11. The 90-minute-long episode will also be available to watch for free on the network's streaming platform ITVX.

Americans are often interested in the workings of the British royal family, but sadly Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors is not yet due to air on US TV.

So if you're a Brit who is currently in the US and wants to watch, you'll need to use a VPN to do so.

You can watch Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors on ITVX by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

All you need to know about Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors

What work has Queen Camilla done on domestic violence? For a long time, Queen Camilla has campaigned on the issue of domestic violence. Indeed, she spoke about it to CNN in her first-ever TV new interview back in 2017. Three years later she became patron of the Save Lives charity.

Who made Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors ? The Queen decided to use an all-female production crew for this film. Other public figures like Theresa May and Cherie Blair also appear in it. It's on the ITVX streaming service in the UK, on PBS in the US and 7plus platform in Australia. All three are free to view in those respective countries.