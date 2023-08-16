How to watch Killing It season 2: stream the nature comedy's second season online

Craig Robinson is back with Killing It season 2, because his snake-hunting comedy TV series returns for more on Thursday, August 17, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

After Robinson's Craig worked to fix his personal issues by entering a snake-hunting contest in season 1, the second season follows as he starts his own empire and deals with crime and corruption on the way up.

We're glad to see that this offbeat comedy is returning for more episodes, so here's how to watch Killing It season 2 when it debuts.

How to watch Killing It season 2 in the US

If you want to watch Killing It season 2 in the US, you'll need to sign up to Peacock, as the show is an original for the NBCUniversal streaming service. You can also find season 1 on the site.

All of the show will land at the same time, on Thursday, August 17, so you can binge the show if you so choose.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $11.99 per month for its ad-free one,

How to watch Killing It season 2 in the UK

We're sorry to report that there's no way to watch Killing It season 2 in the UK, short of hopping on a flight to the States.

This was also the case for the first season of the show; it did briefly air on Channel 4 after its US release but at the time of writing it's not available to watch on the online platform for Channel 4 (formerly 4OD).

How to watch Killing It season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Killing It season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Killing It or other content even if you're not there.