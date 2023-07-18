Killing It season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

After an impressive season 1 debut, the wildlife comedy that saw Office alum Craig Robinson hunting snakes is back with Killing It season 2.

The unorthodox, yet entertaining, series in season 1 followed Craig (Craig Robinson) as he partnered up with the eccentric Jillian (Claudia O'Doherty) and hunted snakes for a monetary prize. While Craig needed the money to help survive and take care of his daughter, Jillian needed the funds to seek out an attorney to help her with her immigration case. Thankfully for the two, they managed to not only win the prize, but decided to continue on in their partnership with a brand-new venture, which fans get to see more of in the new episodes.

With that being said, here’s everything we know about Killing It season 2.

Killing It season 2 premieres on Peacock on Thursday, August 17, in the US.

In the UK, we are still waiting for an official announcement about when season 2 becomes available in the country. As that information comes to light, we’ll pass along the update.

Killing It season 2 trailer

The trailer for season 2 certainly makes it seem like Craig and Jillian have their hands full in their new business venture.

Killing It season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis of the season:

"Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American Dream. But first, he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild and worst of all, corporate America."

Killing It season 2 cast

Claudia O'Doherty and Craig Robinson, Killing It season 2 (Image credit: Adam Rose/Peacock/USG)

Once more, Killing It stars Craig Robinson. The actor is probably best known for his role as Darryl in The Office. He’s also appeared in the Hot Tub Time Machine franchise, This Is the End, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Dolemite Is My Name.

Starring alongside Robinson are Claudia O'Doherty and Rell Battle. In addition to Killing It, O'Doherty has been seen in Never Have I Ever and Our Flag Means Death. As it pertains to Battle, he’s appeared in Black-ish, Good Girls and The Good Doctor.

How to watch Killing It

Killing It is a Peacock Original series. Those in the US hoping to watch the episodes need a subscription to Peacock. Currently, the streamer offers several options for would-be subscribers.

In the UK, a release date for season 2 has yet to be announced. However, season 1 aired on Channel 4. As more information becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the updates.