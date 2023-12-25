How to watch Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special 2023 from anywhere

The first of two Mrs Brown's Boys seasonal specials this year, an episode titled Mammy's Mare tells us just about all we need to know about what to expect of this year's Christmas Day offering.

You can watch the 2023 Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Mrs Brown's Boys on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Brendan O'Carroll's inimitable matriarch has become an immovable part of the UK Christmas TV schedules, and this year is no different after fans were treated to a new four-episode mini season earlier in 2023.

All Agnes wants this Christmas is some peace and quiet. A nice, relaxing yuletide, free from the kind of mayhem and hijinks that have a bad habit of tormenting the Brown household most years.

Well, there's no prizes for guessing that things don't go quite according to Mammy's plans, with Cathy's (played by O'Carroll's real-life wife Jennifer Gibney) attempts to cook her first ever Christmas lunch only the start of the chaos. And things aren't helped when a surprise dinner guest turns up for some turkey and trimmings.

"Everybody who watches Mrs Brown’s Boys knows that Agnes is a complete control freak," O'Carroll told us of this year's Christmas special, "so she really wants Cathy to fail!"

Ready for some festive belly laughs with this old-school sitcom? Here's how to watch the 2023 Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special from anywhere in the world and for free — we've got all the streaming information you need below.

How to watch Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special 2023 in the UK

BBC One is airing the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special on TV at 10.45 pm UK on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25). The festive episode will also be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer — both as it goes out and on-demand afterwards. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. You can also catch up with the all previous episodes on the iPlayer now, as well as, for a limited time, Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie. You can take our choice of the best TV dramas BBC iPlayer too. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special 2023 in the US

Streaming service BritBox is the US home of Mrs Brown's Boys. The Christmas special is confirmed to be hitting the platform in December.

Although no official date has yet been confirmed, we'd expect it to be Christmas Day (December 25) just like in the UK.

How to watch Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Mrs Brown's Boys on the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally the streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

This year's 30-minute Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special airs on BBC One in the UK at 10.45 pm on Christmas Day 2023. It will also be available to stream on the network's BBC iPlayer website and apps.

It will land on BritBox in the US — most probably on Christmas Day.

All you need to know about Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special

What is the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special 2023? Brendan O'Carroll as Mrs Agnes Loretta Brown

Jennifer Gibney as Cathy

Paddy Houlihan as Dermot

Pat Shields as Mark

Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie

Jamie O'Carroll as Bono

Fiona O'Carroll as Maria

Is Mrs Brown's Boys coming back in 2024? Fans of Mrs Brown's Boys were delighted when the first series in a decade aired earlier in 2023. Since 2013's season 3, there have been annual Christmas episodes and the odd one-off special. So far, there has been no announcement regarding a potential season 5. And with Mrs Brown's Boys D'Live Show going on tour next year, it's unlikely we'll see another multi-episode series in 2024.