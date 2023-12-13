Mrs. Brown's Boys Christmas specials 2023: release dates, cast, plot and everything we know

Mrs. Brown's Boys is back for some more festive fun.

Mrs. Brown's Boys returns for their annual Christmas special, which will also be accompanied by a New Year episode to help us celebrate 2024.

Brendan O'Carroll reprises his role as the foul-mouthed Irish matriarch Agnes Brown, who is known for her volatile yet hilarious relationships with her children.

There'll be more festive mishaps this year, and it seems that Brendan has been thinking about how this one would look for a while now.

Last year, Brendan told us: "I'm already thinking about Christmas 2023 and what I'm going to do with the Christmas tree!".

He adds: "I put a tree gag in the first Christmas special as a bit of fun and it became a thing, with everyone now thinking. 'I wonder what it'll be this year?' I dug my own grave there!'"

"We're a traditional family, so my kids come round Christmas morning and we eat fried Christmas pudding and bacon. Then they all come back again later — there's about 30 of us — to watch the Christmas special."

Here's everything you need to know...

Mrs. Brown's Boys returns on Christmas Day at 10:45 pm on BBC One. The New Year's Special airs at 10 pm on New Year's Day.

Both episodes will also be available to watch on demand via iPlayer.

What is the plot of both specials?

The Christmas special is titled Mammy's Mare and follows Agnes as she attempts to have a nice, peaceful Christmas celebration at home. However, the family has other ideas!

Agnes' daughter Cathy attempts to cook Christmas dinner for the first time, a sentimental decoration has gone AWOL and a surprise dinner guest threatens to disrupt the status quo.

Meanwhile, New Year, New Mammy sees Agnes and co attempting to start 2024 off right with a health and fitness routine, but how successful will it be? On top of this, a mysterious visitor raises some difficult questions about Agnes and Winne’s past.

Mrs. Brown's Boys Christmas Special 2023 cast

All the familiar faces return for the two Mrs. Brown's Boys specials.

Alongside Brendan O'Carroll, Jennifer Gibney is back as Cathy, with Paddy Houlihan as Dermot, Pat Shields as Mark, Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie, Jamie O'Carroll as Bono and Fiona O'Carroll as Maria.

Is there a trailer?

Trailers for the two specials have not been released yet.