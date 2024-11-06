How to watch Shetland season 9: watch the crime show online or on TV

The Scottish crime series Shetland season 9 shows that sleepy islands can harbor a lot of crime, with the series returning to screens on Wednesday, November 6.

Shetland is set on the Scottish archipelago of the same name and follows law enforcement officers as they investigate dark crimes around the Shetlands.

In Shetland season 2 our detectives will look into a missing woman, who is a friend of an officer, as well as a murder and a brotherly conflict.

If you live in the UK, then Shetland is readily available to watch on the TV, but if not you might be wondering how to catch the ninth season of the show. That's why we're here to help: here's how to watch Shetland season 9 online or on TV.



How to watch Shetland season 9 in the US

While we don't know for certain when or where Shetland season 9 will air in the US, we have a very good guess: Britbox, because that's where the past seasons have all been shown.

Britbox costs $8.99 per month for a subscription and it's the streaming home of many British shows and movies outside of the UK. The eight previous seasons of Shetland are all in its library.

So when could the new episodes arrive? There's usually a roughly month-long delay between Shetland seasons airing in the UK, and arriving in the US, and there's no reason why that could be different this time around. So expect to see the show.

How to watch Shetland season 9 in the UK

In the UK, you'll first be able to watch Shetland season 9 on Wednesday, November 6, when the first episode of the new season airs on BBC One (at 9 pm). If you'd rather watch on iPlayer, you can do so after the episode has shown on TV, on the exact same day.

From then onwards, each episode of the show will arrive on BBC One on following Wednesdays, with that pattern following for iPlayer too. There are six episodes in all, so they'll show each week until Wednesday, December 11.

Past seasons of Shetland are all on iPlayer too, making them free to catch up on if you haven't seen the series before.

How to watch Shetland season 9 in Australia

As in the US, no streaming information or date has been provided for Shetland season 9 in Australia.

Saying that, all past seasons are on Britbox which suggests that season 9 will follow suit at some point in the near future. Maybe late November or early December.

A subscription to Britbox costs $9.99 per month in Australia after a 7 day trial.

How to watch Shetland season 9 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Shetland season 9, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!