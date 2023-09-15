How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023: stream the new series online
Don't miss out on a moment of the glitz and glamour!
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will bring plenty of glamour and excitement to our weekend evenings when it returns on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
UK: BBC One / iPlayer
US: Not streaming
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
The BBC hit has become an annual highlight in our TV calendar and will be airing its 21st season with a new batch of celebrities all ready to show off their fancy footwork in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.
Here's how you can watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 on TV or online from wherever you are in the world...
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in the UK
The launch show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will air on Saturday, September 16 on BBC One at 6.35 pm, it has now been officially confirmed by the BBC. The opening episode will run until 8.20 pm.
Following this, the show will then air on Saturday nights on BBC One at 6.15 pm as in previous years.
If you can't catch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live, then you can catch up using iPlayer, as the BBC uploads its programming onto its own streaming service for you to watch on demand.
Both of these options cost nothing additional to people who already pay their license fees.
Can you watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in the US?
The short answer is no. Unfortunately, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 won't be showing in the US on the usual platforms, either on TV or via a streaming service.
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
By Sean Marland