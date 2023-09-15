How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023: stream the new series online

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will bring plenty of glamour and excitement to our weekend evenings when it returns on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

The BBC hit has become an annual highlight in our TV calendar and will be airing its 21st season with a new batch of celebrities all ready to show off their fancy footwork in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

Here's how you can watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 on TV or online from wherever you are in the world...

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in the UK

The launch show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will air on Saturday, September 16 on BBC One at 6.35 pm, it has now been officially confirmed by the BBC. The opening episode will run until 8.20 pm.

Following this, the show will then air on Saturday nights on BBC One at 6.15 pm as in previous years.

If you can't catch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live, then you can catch up using iPlayer, as the BBC uploads its programming onto its own streaming service for you to watch on demand.

Both of these options cost nothing additional to people who already pay their license fees.

Can you watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in the US?

The short answer is no. Unfortunately, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 won't be showing in the US on the usual platforms, either on TV or via a streaming service.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

