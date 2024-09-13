How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024: stream the dance show online for free

It's almost time for Strictly Come Dancing 2024! The dancing competition show celebrates its 20th birthday this year, and the new season will kick off on Saturday, September 14.

The BBC ballroom hit has become an annual highlight in our TV calendar and even though there was a little bit of doubt as to whether Strictly would be back in 2024, we're happy to see it's back.

Here's how you can watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 on TV or online from wherever you are in the world...

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in the UK

The first episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will kick off the proceedings on Saturday, September 14, and this is the episode that'll introduce us to all of our contestants and prepare us for the weeks to come.

You'll be able to watch the episode at 7:20 pm on BBC One, and it will air until 9 pm. If you don't want to, or can't, watch the show on terrestrial TV, you can also watch BBC One live using the streaming service iPlayer. The episode will be available to watch after it's been broadcast on iPlayer.

If you pay your licence fee, iPlayer is free to use, whether you're streaming the channels or watching Strictly on demand.

You'll be able to watch subsequent episodes of Strictly Come Dancing the same way as the first; the show is expected to air every Saturday after the 14th but the exact schedule hasn't been confirmed.

Can you watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in the US?

The short answer is no. Unfortunately, Strictly Come Dancing 2024 won't be showing in the US on the usual platforms, either on TV or via a streaming service.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

