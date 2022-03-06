How to watch 'The Ipcress File' online anywhere in the world

Want to watch The Ipcress File online? Here's where you can stream the new show...

The Ipcress File is a new ITV and AMC+ adaptation of the classic 1965 spy movie of the same name that starred Michael Caine as British spy Harry Palmer.

This new six-part series sees Gangs of London and Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole taking on the role of Harry Palmer, a working-class British sergeant who becomes a spy at the height of the Cold War to avoid a stint in military jail.

Palmer's first case, The Ipcress File, sends him off on a globetrotting journey as he tracks down a kidnapped nuclear scientist, attempting to negotiate brainwashing, rivalries, and plenty of dangerous twists along the way...

The Ipcress File is set to premiere in the UK on ITV on Sunday, March 6 at 9 pm, with the remaining five episodes airing weekly at the same time.

This means the series will also be available to stream weekly over on ITV Hub.

There's an easy way to watch The Ipcress File online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

The Ipcress File is due to air on AMC+ in the United States at some point in 2022; when we have a more exact release date, we'll be sure to update this guide with more info.