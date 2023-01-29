Joel and Ellie set out in search of some fellow survivors in the third episode of the series.

Keeping up with Joel and Ellie's journey? Here's where to watch The Last Of Us episode 3.

The Last Of Us is a drama based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name (opens in new tab). Like the game, the TV series takes place in a version of 2023 that sees the world as we know it ravaged by an apocalyptic event caused by the cordyceps fungus that has mutated to affect humans and transformed countless people into horrific, zombie-like creatures.

In episode 2, we watched Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) and Tess (Anna Torv) exploring the Boston QZ, with a view of getting Ellie to the Massachusetts State House in order to hand her over to a group of Fireflies. Sadly, they didn't escape the city limits unscathed, and Tess sacrificed her life in order to help our protagonists escape so Joel can take Ellie to Bill and Frank.

Here's where you can watch The Last Of Us episode 3 so you can follow Joel and Ellie on the next leg of their journey.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 3 in the US

The Last Of Us is an HBO original series, which means tracking down The Last Of Us episode 3 is fairly simple: you can either watch the series as it airs on HBO or stream new episodes on HBO Max.

The third episode is slated for Sunday, January 29, at 9 pm ET/PT.

If you're not already an HBO Max subscriber, the price for the ad-free plan was increased by $1 to $15.99 a month just days before The Last Of Us' season premiere, though existing customers will start paying the new price on or after February 11, whenever they pay their next bill.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 3 in the UK

Like most HBO series, The Last Of Us is following a release pattern that sees new episodes getting a prime time slot one day on Mondays after the US premiere, though night owls can also watch them as episodes go live on both Sky TV and NOW.

The Last Of Us episode 3 airs on Monday, January 30, at 2 am UK and 9 pm UK on Sky Atlantic.