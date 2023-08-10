How to watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter: where to find showtimes

A new Dracula movie is here, as The Last Voyage of the Demeter adds to the legendary movie monster's mythos. Based on a single chapter from Bram Stoker's 1897 Dracula novel, "The Captain's Log," the summer blockbuster movie explores what happened as Dracula made his journey from Transylvania to London.

But where and when can you watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter? The movie releases worldwide on Friday, August 11, and we've got all the information you need to find the best way to watch the movie right now.

How to find The Last Voyage of the Demeter showtimes

When The Last Voyage of Demeter releases on August 11, it does so exclusively in movie theaters. There are multiple ways to find out where the movie is playing near you, what available showtimes there are and the ability to buy tickets before going to the movie theater.

You can see where The Last Voyage of the Demeter is playing by checking the website of your favorite local theater. To get the full picture of where the movie is playing in your area you can check out The Last Voyage of the Demeter website or Fandango, which will give you the complete list of what theaters are showing the movie and all available showtimes. You can purchase your tickets for the film directly through these websites.

Another way to not only find where and when The Last Voyage of the Demeter is playing but to also potentially save on seeing the film is with movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by a range of US and UK movie theater chains, these programs offer free, discounted or monthly allotments of tickets to movie fans, as well as deals on concessions and other movie theater perks.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is not streaming right now, as the movie is going to have an exclusive run in movie theaters before it makes its way online.

There is no information yet as to when The Last Voyage of the Demeter is going to debut online, whether that is through digital on-demand or through a streaming platform. However, where The Last Voyage of the Demeter is going to stream is pretty much confirmed.

As a Universal Pictures movie, it is practically guaranteed that The Last Voyage of the Demeter will be made available to stream first on Peacock, as other Universal and Focus Features movies do. Again, when that will be is still to be determined.

What else to know about The Last Voyage of the Demeter

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is directed by André Øvredal and stars Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, Woody Norman, Stefan Kapicic and Javier Botet.

Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew."

You can also watch the trailer directly below.