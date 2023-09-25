How to watch The Long Shadow online: stream the ITV drama

Toby Jones is just one of the many stars who feature in The Long Shadow.

The Long Shadow is a British true-crime drama taking us back to the 1970s and following the police manhunt for the notorious Yorkshire serial killer, Peter Sutcliffe.

Peter Sutcliffe's crimes have been the subject of numerous books and documentaries to date, but The Long Shadow brings a new perspective to the horrifying case by focusing instead on the victims and the detectives working to try and bring Sutcliffe to justice.

Here's how you can watch The Long Shadow on TV or online from wherever you are in the world...

How to watch The Long Shadow in the UK

The Long Shadow will premiere on Monday, September 25, 2023, on ITV1 at 9 pm. The seven-part series is airing on a weekly basis in the same timeslot, meaning you can expect to see the season finale airing on November 6, 2023.

If you're not going to be able to tune in when the series airs or would prefer to stream it on your own time, episodes of The Long Shadow will be made available to stream on ITVX after they've aired on ITV.

Both of these options cost nothing additional to people who already pay their license fees.

How to watch The Long Shadow from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Long Shadow, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Can you watch The Long Shadow in the US?

At the time of writing, we don't yet know whether The Long Shadow will be shown in the US; if and when it's made available to stream elsewhere, we'll be sure to include that information here.