The Long Shadow cast: who's who

The Long Shadow is a seven-part ITV true-crime drama detailing the five-year police manhunt for Peter Sutcliffe.

Based in part on Michael Bilton's book Wicked Beyond Belief, George Kay's The Long Shadow seeks to tell the stories of Sutcliffe's victims as well as that of the detectives who were at the heart of the investigation. To bring that to the screen, the team recruited a number of top-class British actors.

Below, you can find out more info about the members of The Long Shadow cast, including who they're playing in the ITV drama and what else you might have seen them in before.

Who's who in The Long Shadow cast

Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban

Toby Jones stars as DCS Dennis Hoban, the first detective to be involved in the case. He investigates some of the first murders but is later taken off the case by a senior officer.

Where else have you seen Toby Jones? Jones likely needs no introduction to many, but he's recently been in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Tetris, Detectorists, Danny Boy, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Wayward Pines, The Secret Agent, and The Cantervilel Ghost, among many other projects.

Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson

Lee Ingleby plays DCS Jim Hobson, a detective who initially serves under DCS Hoban but who ends up taking over the case in his absence.

Where else have you seen Lee Ingleby? Ingleby has also appeared in The Hunt for Raoul Moat, The Serpent Queen, Crossfire, Criminal: UK, The Lost King, The A Word, Inspector George Gently, Line of Duty, Our Zoo, and The Five. He's also known to many as the voice of Bob the Builder!

David Morrisey as DCS George Oldfield

David Morrissey plays DCS George Oldfield, another detective who famously took on the Peter Sutcliffe case. Oldfield dedicated himself to the case, leaving little time to himself, a decision that led to health problems.

Where else have you seen David Morrissey? Morrissey is known to many as The Governor from The Walking Dead, but he's also fronted Sherwood and starred in Britannia, The Singapore Grip, The City and the City, Good Omens, The Missing, Extant, and Cape Wrath.

Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson

Katherine Kelly plays Emily Jackson, a mother-of-three who became one of Sutcliffe's victims after undertaking part-time sex work to support her family.

Where else have you seen Katherine Kelly? Kelly has starred in Bloods, Ruby Speaking, Gentleman Jack, Innocent, Criminal: UK, Liar, Cheat, Strike Back, Class, Mr Selfridge, The Guilty and played Becky McDonald in Coronation Street for six years.

Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson

Daniel Mays plays Emily Jackson's husband, Sydney. Sydney is a suspect in Emily's death before police officers realize that a serial killer is at large.

Where else have you seen Daniel Mays? Mays is likely best known for his performance as PS Danny Waldron in Line of Duty or Code 404, but he's also starred in Your Christmas or Mine?, Temple, Des, Magpie Murders, White Lines, Good Omens, 1917, The Great Fire, and Outcasts.

Jill Halfpenny as Doreen Hill

Jill Halfpenny plays Doreen Hill, a mother whose daughter is murdered by Sutcliffe walking home in Leeds. Daisy Waterstone (The Durrells, The Capture) plays her daughter, Jacqueline.

Where else have you seen Jill Halfpenny? Halfpenny has also starred in Byker Grove, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Waterloo Road, In the Club, Humans, Three Girls, Liar, The Drowning, The Holiday, and Everything I Know About Love.

Jasmine Lee-Jones as Marcella Claxton

Jasmine Lee-Jones plays Marcella Claxton, a young woman who survived a vicious attack from Sutcliffe and gave her description of the assailant to the police.

Where else have you seen Jasmine Lee-Jones? Jones is a playwright and a stage and screen actress who has previously appeared in Dead Pixels.

Charley Webb as WPC Anna Lawson

Charley Webb plays WPC Anna Lawson, a police officer who attempts to source information from local sex workers that could help them track down the killer at large.

Where else have you seen Charley Webb? Webb will be well known to soap fans, as she played Debbie Dingle on Emmerdale for nearly 20 years.

Who else stars in The Long Shadow cast?

As we already mentioned, The Long Shadow cast features plenty of actors. Along with the above stars, the series also features:

Molly Wright as Donna DeAngelo

Alexa Davies as Ruth Bundey

Steven Waddington as DSI Dick Holland

Christopher Hatherall as DS John Domaille

Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley

Michael McElhatton as Chief Constable Ron Gregory

Kris Hitchen as DC John Nunn

Chloe Harris as WPC Jenny Bush

Liz White as PS Meg Winterburn

Sorcha Groundsell as Nicola Briggs

Shaun Thomas as Neil Jackson

Dylan Hall as Richard McCann

Alex Goodall as Sonia McCann

Gemma Laurie as Wilma McCann

Stephen Tompkinson as David Gee

John Henshaw as Mike Dugdale

The Long Shadow premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9 pm on ITV1 (see our TV Guide for full listings), with new episodes airing weekly in the same slot. Episodes will also be made available to stream on ITVX once they've aired.