How to watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: stream the Australian drama online

The next gripping drama to hit the web is The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, an Australian seven-parter based on a bestselling book from 2018.

Episodes: 7

Debut: Friday, August 4

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

Starring Sigourney Weaver, Alicia Clark, Asher Keddia, Leah Purcell and Frankie Adams, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart follows the titular character who moves in with her grandmother after the mysterious firey death of her parents.

The tale spans several decades as Hart learns about her family while growing up, with lots of romance and flower-growing too.

If you're interested in catching this new Aussie drama, here's how to watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, including the dates that episodes will air, and we've included a link so you can buy the book if you'd rather do that first.

How to watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

You'll be able to watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Amazon's Prime Video, with the TV show being an original production by Amazon.

Prime Video is a perk of an Amazon Prime subscription, alongside other functions like next-day delivery, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and Amazon Music Prime.

A Prime subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139.99 / £95 per year, though in the US there's a $8.99-per-month tier that only gets you access to Prime Video (so none of the other perks). There's a 7-day free trial available for Prime in most regions if you're in the minority that hasn't already claimed it or signed up for Prime.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart release information

When do episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart air? The first three episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will be available to air on Prime Video up on the show's debut, on Friday, August 4, with subsequent ones available weekly from then. Here's the entire show release schedule:

Episode 1 — Friday, August 4

Episode 2 — Friday, August 4

Episode 3 — Friday, August 4

Episode 4 — Friday, August 11

Episode 5 — Friday, August 18

Episode 6 — Friday, August 25

Episode 7 — Friday, September 1

How to read The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

As mentioned, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is based on a novel of the same name, by Australian author Holly Ringland.

Some people prefer to read a book before they watch any adaptations of it, and if that's you, then you'll be wanting to read before you watch.

You can find The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Amazon here, and you've easily got time to polish it off before the entire run of the show has aired.

How to watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.