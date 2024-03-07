How to watch The Marlow Murder Club: catch the murder mystery online or on TV

Archaeologists are no strangers to digging up bones but in The Marlow Murder Club, a retired archaeologist finds herself investigating a skeleton that's a little fresher than she's used to!

Created by Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood, who also wrote the book of the same name that the show is based on, The Marlow Murder Club is a new mystery two-parter hitting screens on Wednesday, March 6.

It follows a retiree who witnesses a murder, and investigates it after the police ignore her. She has to team up with two other women to do so, which is basically half the population of Marlow!

If you're interested in watching The Marlow Murder Club, here's how to do so online or on TV.

How to watch The Marlow Murder Club in the US

In the US, you'll be able to watch The Marlow Murder Club on PBS Masterpiece... at some point. PBS hasn't confirmed when it'll show up, at the time of writing.

To access PBS Masterpiece, you have to sign up for a 'PBS Passport', which costs $5 per month or $60 per year. This also gets you access to other PBS videos, and there are a few other perks too.

How to watch The Marlow Murder Club in the UK

In the UK, you can watch The Marlow Murder Club online or on TV. It's on TV on Drama, but both episodes can already be watched on UKTV Play with the streaming platform already hosting both episodes.

Both of these options are free if you pay your licence fee.

How to watch The Marlow Murder Club everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Marlow Murder Club, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

