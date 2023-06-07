The Marlow Murder Club: cast, plot and everything we know

The Marlow Murder Club is a novel by Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood, which is set to be adapted into a new two-part TV series.

The series is set to air in 2024 and follows retired archeologist Judith Potts who lives a fairly normal life until she witnesses a murder. The police don't believe her so she takes matters into her own hands.

Speaking about the adaptation, writer Robert Thorogood said: "After over a decade of working on Death in Paradise, I’m thrilled to be creating a brand new murder mystery series for TV. I can’t wait for audiences to join Judith, Becks, and Suzie on their adventures as they solve a series of fiendishly puzzling murders."

We don't have a confirmed date yet but we do know it's set for a 2024 release, based on a tweet by UKTV.

The series will air on UKTV Play in the UK and PBS Masterpiece in the US.

🌟COMING IN 2024🌟Exciting news! We've partnered with @masterpiecepbs on the TV adaptation of @robthor's The Marlow Murder Club. The two-parter will air on @dramachannel & UKTV Play. Filming starts today starring @SamanthaBond, @therealjomartin, @cara_horgan and @dew_natalie 🎬

The Marlow Murder Club plot

The official synopsis for The Marlow Murder Club is: "Judith Potts is seventy-seven years old and blissfully happy. She lives on her own in a faded mansion just outside Marlow, there's no man in her life to tell her what to do or how much whisky to drink, and to keep herself busy she sets crosswords for The Times newspaper."

"One evening, while out swimming in the Thames, Judith witnesses a brutal murder. The local police don't believe her story, so she decides to investigate for herself, and is soon joined in her quest by Suzie, a salt-of-the-earth dog-walker, and Becks, the prim and proper wife of the local Vicar."

"Together, they are the Marlow Murder Club. When another body turns up, they realise they have a real-life serial killer on their hands. And the puzzle they set out to solve has become a trap from which they might never escape..."

The Marlow Murder Club cast

MASTERPIECE has an all-new Mystery! coming your way... Announced today with @UKTV: The TV adaptation of @robthor's The Marlow Murder Club will star Samantha Bond, @therealjomartin, Cara Horgan & @dew_natalie 🕵️‍♀️

Downton Abbey's Samantha Bond plays the leading role of Judith Potts, a retired archaeologist who tries to report a murder but the police are skeptical, leading her to take matters into her own hands.

Jo Martin (Doctor Who) stars as Suzie Harris, Cara Horgan (The Sandman) as Becks Starling and Natalie Dew (The Capture) as DS Tanika Malik, with further names potentially set to be announced down the line.

Is there a trailer?

