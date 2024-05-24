Marlow Murder Club season 2: everything we know

The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will see Samantha Bond return to Marlow for new murder mysteries.

The first season proved a big hit, with nearly three million people tuning in, and so it's little surprise it's getting a new six-part series.

It will comprise of three two-part murder mysteries, with the first mystery an adaptation of Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood's second Marlow book, "Death Comes to Marlow", with the other episodes being brand new, standalone stories.

In the meantime, we know that Thorogood is busy writing a fourth book in the series, which is due to come out next year. Here’s everything we know about the new series...

The second series is shooting in the summer of 2024, so an early 2025 release date looks more likely. It will air on free-to-air channel U&DRAMA (currently called DRAMA) and will also be available on free streaming service U (currently called UKTV Play). The rebranding is taking place later this year. You can still stream the first series on UKTV Play. Meanwhile, the first series is heading to the US on October 27, 2024, on Masterpiece, which will also be the home for second series.

Cast

Natalie Dew returns as DS Tanika Malik (Image credit: UKTV)

Samantha Bond returns as retired archaeologist Judith Potts. And she's joined by Vicar's wife, Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), and dog-walker, Suzie Harris (Jo Martin). DCI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) is also back. We will update this article when we get further casting news.

Plot

The makers promise three new murder mysteries for them to crack. They tease: "From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there’s no rest for our sleuthing trio.”

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.