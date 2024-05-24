Marlow Murder Club season 2: everything we know
Judith Potts and the gang will be solving three new mysteries...
The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will see Samantha Bond return to Marlow for new murder mysteries.
The first season proved a big hit, with nearly three million people tuning in, and so it's little surprise it's getting a new six-part series.
It will comprise of three two-part murder mysteries, with the first mystery an adaptation of Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood's second Marlow book, "Death Comes to Marlow", with the other episodes being brand new, standalone stories.
In the meantime, we know that Thorogood is busy writing a fourth book in the series, which is due to come out next year. Here’s everything we know about the new series...
Marlow Murder Club season 2 release date
The second series is shooting in the summer of 2024, so an early 2025 release date looks more likely. It will air on free-to-air channel U&DRAMA (currently called DRAMA) and will also be available on free streaming service U (currently called UKTV Play). The rebranding is taking place later this year. You can still stream the first series on UKTV Play. Meanwhile, the first series is heading to the US on October 27, 2024, on Masterpiece, which will also be the home for second series.
Cast
Samantha Bond returns as retired archaeologist Judith Potts. And she's joined by Vicar's wife, Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), and dog-walker, Suzie Harris (Jo Martin). DCI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) is also back. We will update this article when we get further casting news.
Plot
The makers promise three new murder mysteries for them to crack. They tease: "From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there’s no rest for our sleuthing trio.”
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!