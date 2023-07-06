How to watch the Mission Impossible movies online

One of the most reliably great action franchises of modern years is Mission Impossible, with Tom Cruises' series of tense spy thrillers delivering fun characters, impressive setpieces and great music.

With the newest installment, Dead Reckoning Part 1, coming out you're likely wondering how you can watch the Mission Impossible movies in order so that you're all caught up for the newest one.

And it is worth catching up too, with some characters and plot threads continuing through this multi-decade action spectacle. While you don't need to watch the 60s TV show that inspired the movies, we've included that too for historical purposes.

So here's how to watch The Mission Impossible movies where you are, including the streaming services they're on and what order you need to watch them in (which is important when you get beyond the numbers).

How to watch the Mission Impossible movies in the US

For everything Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force, you'll want to head over to Paramount Plus, as the streamer is a one-stop shop for every entry in the franchise. That's even the case for the original Mission Impossible TV show, all seven seasons of it.

Paramount Plus costs $5.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $11.99 monthly for the premium option, which involves ad-free watching and also access to the entire Showtime library too. You can get the cheaper Essential plan for a whole year for $59.99.

You only need the cheaper plan for Mission Impossible, though with 6 movies and 7 seasons of TV shows, those commercials will add up!

How to watch the Mission Impossible movies in the UK

You can't move in the UK without bumping into a way to watch the Mission Impossible movies, but you're a bit more stumped for the show. It's not on any streaming service, though you can buy it via Amazon Prime Video here.

Your best way to watch the movies is on Channel 4's streaming service called... Channel 4 (which you can find here) since it's free to license fee payers. All six movies will be on the platform by Saturday, July 8.

You've got many other options though. One is Paramount Plus; as in the US, this streamer has every movie, and you can pay £6.99 per month for access to the site. There's also a Paramount Plus Prime Video channel here which has the same price and library.

The movies are all also in the libraries for Now TV and Sky TV. For the former you'll need Now TV Cinema, which is £9.99 per month for access, and for the latter you'll need the Sky Entertainment and Netflix plan which is £26 per month.

How to watch Mission Impossible movies everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Mission Impossible movies, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the Mission Impossible franchise or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What order to watch the Mission Impossible movies in

The first few Mission Impossible movies are very easy to place, due to their titles being numerical, but it gets a little confusing after that. Here's the correct order: